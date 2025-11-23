Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

IB Vacancy 2025: 362 MTS Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates

The Intelligence Bureau has announced vacancies for 362 MTS posts for those who have passed the 10th grade. Learn complete details about eligibility, age limit, salary, city-wise vacancies, and the application process.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

IB MTS Recruitment 2025

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

IB Vacancy 2025: If you are looking for a government job, this news is for you. The Intelligence Bureau has announced vacancies for 362 posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and has started accepting applications.

The special highlight is that candidates who have passed 10th grade can also apply for this recruitment. This means it's a golden opportunity for young individuals with less formal education to secure a central government job.

Apply by December 14

The application process for Intelligence Bureau Multi-Tasking Staff 2025 began on November 22. The last date to fill out the form has been set as December 14, leaving candidates with only a few days remaining. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 362 vacant posts across various Intelligence Bureau offices and Special Bureaus nationwide.



































CategoryNumber of Vacant Posts
Unreserved (UR)160
OBC (NCL)72
SC42
ST54
EWS34
Total Posts362

How Many Vacancies in Which City?

Delhi has the highest number of posts with 108. Following that, cities like Itanagar, Mumbai, Srinagar, and Trivandrum also have a good number of vacancies. There are vacancies in many smaller cities as well. In total, 362 posts have been distributed across different states and union territories, allowing candidates to apply based on their region.



































































































































































CityNumber of Posts
Agartala6
Ahmedabad4
Aizawl11
Amritsar7
Bengaluru4
Bhopal11
Bhubaneswar7
Chandigarh7
Chennai10
Dehradun8
Delhi/IB Headquarters108
Gangtok8
Guwahati10
Hyderabad6
Imphal0
Itanagar25
Jaipur0
Jammu7
Kalimpong3
Kohima6
Kolkata1
Leh10
Lucknow12
Meerut2
Mumbai22
Nagpur2
Panaji2
Patna6
Raipur4
Ranchi2
Shillong7
Shimla5
Siliguri6
Srinagar14
Trivandrum13
Varanasi3
Vijayawada3
Total362

10th Pass Can Also Apply

Applying for this post is quite straightforward.

  • The candidate must be an Indian citizen.
  • Must have passed 10th grade from a recognised board.
  • Must possess a valid domicile certificate for the state or union territory for which they are applying.
  • The age should be between 18 and 25 years as of December 14, 2025.
  • Candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government rules.

What Will Be the Selection Process?

The selection for the IB MTS post will be in two phases. The first phase is Tier-I, which will be a computer-based examination. It will include questions related to General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Basic Mathematics, and English Language. This exam tests not only knowledge but also the ability to make correct decisions in a timely manner.

Candidates who clear the first phase will be called for Tier-II. This is a descriptive test that assesses English writing ability, grammar, and clarity of thought. Following this, the final selection will be based on document verification and a medical test.

How to Apply?

Visit the IB website and complete the registration first. Then, fill out the application form, upload scanned copies of the required documents, and pay the fee. Before submitting the form, carefully review all the information provided.

Salary?

The IB MTS post falls under Level-1 of the Pay Matrix.

  • Starting basic salary: ₹18,000
  • Maximum basic salary: ₹56,900

In addition to this, Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), and a 20% Special Security Allowance (SSA) are also provided. Cash compensation is also given for duty performed during holidays.

After deductions, the in-hand salary in the first month can reach approximately ₹38,000. With experience and promotions, this amount can exceed ₹1 lakh.

What is the Application Fee?

  • General, OBC, and EWS Male Candidates: ₹650
  • SC, ST, Female, and PwBD Candidates: ₹550

Payment can be made via UPI, Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, or SBI Challan.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

23 Nov 2025 03:54 pm

English News / Education News / IB Vacancy 2025: 362 MTS Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Exam on December 18: Know Exam Pattern and Negative Marking Rules

CSIR UGC NET December 2025
Education News

Want a Career in AI? IIT Kharagpur Offers Free Deep Learning Course, Here's How to Apply

Artificial Intelligence Career Paths
Education News

CLAT 2026 Admit Card: Exam on December 7, Know Hall Ticket Release Date and Pattern

CLAT 2026 Admit Card
Education News

RSCERT: Government Teachers to Study Career Counselling to Guide Students in Government Schools

RSCERT scheme Government teachers will now teach career counseling and then provide guidance to students in government schools
Jaipur

JEE Mains 2026 Registration Underway: Common Application Mistakes and Correction Methods

JEE Mains 2026 Registration Last Date
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.