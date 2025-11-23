IB Vacancy 2025: 362 MTS Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)
IB Vacancy 2025: If you are looking for a government job, this news is for you. The Intelligence Bureau has announced vacancies for 362 posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and has started accepting applications.
The special highlight is that candidates who have passed 10th grade can also apply for this recruitment. This means it's a golden opportunity for young individuals with less formal education to secure a central government job.
The application process for Intelligence Bureau Multi-Tasking Staff 2025 began on November 22. The last date to fill out the form has been set as December 14, leaving candidates with only a few days remaining. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 362 vacant posts across various Intelligence Bureau offices and Special Bureaus nationwide.
|Category
|Number of Vacant Posts
|Unreserved (UR)
|160
|OBC (NCL)
|72
|SC
|42
|ST
|54
|EWS
|34
|Total Posts
|362
Delhi has the highest number of posts with 108. Following that, cities like Itanagar, Mumbai, Srinagar, and Trivandrum also have a good number of vacancies. There are vacancies in many smaller cities as well. In total, 362 posts have been distributed across different states and union territories, allowing candidates to apply based on their region.
|City
|Number of Posts
|Agartala
|6
|Ahmedabad
|4
|Aizawl
|11
|Amritsar
|7
|Bengaluru
|4
|Bhopal
|11
|Bhubaneswar
|7
|Chandigarh
|7
|Chennai
|10
|Dehradun
|8
|Delhi/IB Headquarters
|108
|Gangtok
|8
|Guwahati
|10
|Hyderabad
|6
|Imphal
|0
|Itanagar
|25
|Jaipur
|0
|Jammu
|7
|Kalimpong
|3
|Kohima
|6
|Kolkata
|1
|Leh
|10
|Lucknow
|12
|Meerut
|2
|Mumbai
|22
|Nagpur
|2
|Panaji
|2
|Patna
|6
|Raipur
|4
|Ranchi
|2
|Shillong
|7
|Shimla
|5
|Siliguri
|6
|Srinagar
|14
|Trivandrum
|13
|Varanasi
|3
|Vijayawada
|3
|Total
|362
Applying for this post is quite straightforward.
The selection for the IB MTS post will be in two phases. The first phase is Tier-I, which will be a computer-based examination. It will include questions related to General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Basic Mathematics, and English Language. This exam tests not only knowledge but also the ability to make correct decisions in a timely manner.
Candidates who clear the first phase will be called for Tier-II. This is a descriptive test that assesses English writing ability, grammar, and clarity of thought. Following this, the final selection will be based on document verification and a medical test.
Visit the IB website and complete the registration first. Then, fill out the application form, upload scanned copies of the required documents, and pay the fee. Before submitting the form, carefully review all the information provided.
The IB MTS post falls under Level-1 of the Pay Matrix.
In addition to this, Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), and a 20% Special Security Allowance (SSA) are also provided. Cash compensation is also given for duty performed during holidays.
After deductions, the in-hand salary in the first month can reach approximately ₹38,000. With experience and promotions, this amount can exceed ₹1 lakh.
Payment can be made via UPI, Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, or SBI Challan.
