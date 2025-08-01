1 August 2025,

Friday

Education News

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: More than 10,000 vacancies announced

IBPS Clerk Exam 2025: This recruitment drive will fill a total of 10,277 positions. The exam will select candidates for the posts of Clerk or Customer Service Associate. The IBPS Clerk Pre Exam will be held in October.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025
IBPS Clerk Notification 2025(Image-Freepik)

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Big news for young people preparing for banking jobs. Following the release of the IBPS Clerk Notification 2025, IBPS has commenced the application process today, 1 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, www.ibps.in or ibpsonline.ibps. Applications will be accepted online only. The last date to apply is 21 August 2025. The IBPS Clerk Exam will be held in October.

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2025: Number of Vacancies

A total of 10,277 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. This exam will select candidates for the post of Clerk or Customer Service Associate. The IBPS Clerk Pre Exam will be held in October, and the Mains Exam will be held in November 2025. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification before applying.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised institution. Graduate candidates are eligible to apply. The age limit is a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years. In other words, candidates must have been born before 02.08.1997 and after 01.08.2005.

Salary and Selection Process

Selected candidates will receive a salary of: Basic ₹24050-1340/3-28070-1650/3-33020-2000/4-41020-2340/7-57400-4400/1-61800- 2680/1-64480.



















StageDescription
1Online Preliminary Exam
2Online Mains Exam

Online Preliminary Exam





































SubjectNumber of QuestionsMarksTime Limit
English Language3030 
Numerical Ability3535 
Reasoning Ability3535 
Total10010060 minutes

Online Mains Exam

















Total QuestionsTotal MarksTime Limit
190200160 minutes

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

01 Aug 2025 10:35 am

Education News / IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: More than 10,000 vacancies announced
