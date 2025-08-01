IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: More than 10,000 vacancies announced

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Big news for young people preparing for banking jobs. Following the release of the IBPS Clerk Notification 2025, IBPS has commenced the application process today, 1 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, www.ibps.in or ibpsonline.ibps. Applications will be accepted online only. The last date to apply is 21 August 2025. The IBPS Clerk Exam will be held in October.