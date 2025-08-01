IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: More than 10,000 vacancies announced

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Big news for young people preparing for banking jobs. Following the release of the IBPS Clerk Notification 2025, IBPS has commenced the application process today, 1 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, www.ibps.in or ibpsonline.ibps. Applications will be accepted online only. The last date to apply is 21 August 2025. The IBPS Clerk Exam will be held in October.
A total of 10,277 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. This exam will select candidates for the post of Clerk or Customer Service Associate. The IBPS Clerk Pre Exam will be held in October, and the Mains Exam will be held in November 2025. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification before applying.
Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised institution. Graduate candidates are eligible to apply. The age limit is a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years. In other words, candidates must have been born before 02.08.1997 and after 01.08.2005.
Selected candidates will receive a salary of: Basic ₹24050-1340/3-28070-1650/3-33020-2000/4-41020-2340/7-57400-4400/1-61800- 2680/1-64480.
|Stage
|Description
|1
|Online Preliminary Exam
|2
|Online Mains Exam
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time Limit
|English Language
|30
|30
|Numerical Ability
|35
|35
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|Total
|100
|100
|60 minutes
|Total Questions
|Total Marks
|Time Limit
|190
|200
|160 minutes