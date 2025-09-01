IBPS CRP RRB 2025: Recruitment Process Begins

Good news for young aspirants seeking banking sector jobs! The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The application process for IBPS CRP RRB XIV, offering numerous positions, began on 1 September 2025 and will continue until 21 September 2025. Applications must be submitted online.
This recruitment drive will select candidates for Group A Officer (Scale I, II, and III) and Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) positions.
|Post Name
|Number of Posts
|Eligibility Criteria
|Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|7972
|Graduate in any discipline
|Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)
|3907
|Graduate in any discipline
|Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
|854
|Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks and 3/5 years of experience
|Officer Scale-II (IT Officer)
|87
|Graduate degree in a relevant subject
|Officer Scale-II (Chartered Accountant)
|69
|CA exam passed from ICAI and 1 year of experience
|Officer Scale-II (Law Officer)
|48
|Law degree or equivalent from a recognized university, with a minimum of 50% marks
|Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)
|16
|CA or MBA degree in Finance, 2 years of experience
|Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)
|15
|MBA degree in Marketing/Trade and 2 years of experience
|Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer)
|50
|Graduate degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Dairy/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary/Engineering/Fisheries
|Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)
|199
|Graduate degree (from a recognized university) in any discipline, minimum 50% marks and relevant experience required
Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Graduate degree in any discipline, knowledge of the local language, and computer literacy are essential.
Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager): Age 18 to 30 years. A graduate degree is required; candidates with backgrounds in Agriculture, Management, IT, Economics, or Accountancy will be given preference.
Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer): Age 21 to 32 years. A graduate degree (with 50% marks) in any discipline is required.
Officer Scale II (Specialist Officer): For different positions, a graduate degree and necessary certificates in the relevant subject will be mandatory.
Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): Age between 21 and 40 years. A graduate degree (with 50% marks) in any discipline and a minimum of 5 years of experience in a bank/financial institution are required.
IBPS has also released the recruitment exam timetable.
Officer Scale I, II, III
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official IBPS website: ibps.in.