Education News

IBPS CRP RRB 2025: Recruitment Process Begins

The application process for IBPS CRP RRB 2025 recruitment has begun.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

IBPS CRP RRB 2025

Good news for young aspirants seeking banking sector jobs! The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The application process for IBPS CRP RRB XIV, offering numerous positions, began on 1 September 2025 and will continue until 21 September 2025. Applications must be submitted online.

Which Positions are Available?

This recruitment drive will select candidates for Group A Officer (Scale I, II, and III) and Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) positions.






























































Post NameNumber of PostsEligibility Criteria
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)7972Graduate in any discipline
Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)3907Graduate in any discipline
Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)854Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks and 3/5 years of experience
Officer Scale-II (IT Officer)87Graduate degree in a relevant subject
Officer Scale-II (Chartered Accountant)69CA exam passed from ICAI and 1 year of experience
Officer Scale-II (Law Officer)48Law degree or equivalent from a recognized university, with a minimum of 50% marks
Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)16CA or MBA degree in Finance, 2 years of experience
Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)15MBA degree in Marketing/Trade and 2 years of experience
Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer)50Graduate degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Dairy/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary/Engineering/Fisheries
Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)199Graduate degree (from a recognized university) in any discipline, minimum 50% marks and relevant experience required

Educational Qualifications and Age Limits

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Graduate degree in any discipline, knowledge of the local language, and computer literacy are essential.

Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager): Age 18 to 30 years. A graduate degree is required; candidates with backgrounds in Agriculture, Management, IT, Economics, or Accountancy will be given preference.

Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer): Age 21 to 32 years. A graduate degree (with 50% marks) in any discipline is required.

Officer Scale II (Specialist Officer): For different positions, a graduate degree and necessary certificates in the relevant subject will be mandatory.

Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): Age between 21 and 40 years. A graduate degree (with 50% marks) in any discipline and a minimum of 5 years of experience in a bank/financial institution are required.

Exam Schedule

IBPS has also released the recruitment exam timetable.

  • Pre-Exam Training (PET): November 2025
  • Preliminary Exam: November-December 2025
  • Preliminary Result: January 2026
  • Mains Exam: February 2026
  • Officer Interview (Group A): January-February 2026

Application Fee

Officer Scale I, II, III

  • SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹175
  • Other candidates: ₹850

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

  • SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates: ₹175
  • Other candidates: ₹850

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official IBPS website: ibps.in.

