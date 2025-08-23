IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025: The latest update regarding the IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 is here. IBPS has released the admit cards for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment exam. Candidates who applied for this exam can download their admit cards from the official website, ibps.in. Alternatively, they can download the admit card directly using the link provided below.
Through this recruitment drive, IBPS will fill 1007 Specialist Officer positions. The SO preliminary exam will be held on 30 August 2025 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 1-2 hours before the scheduled time. It is mandatory to carry a passport-size photograph and a valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or other government-issued ID) along with the admit card.
The IBPS SO Prelims exam will have questions from English, Reasoning, and General Awareness. There will be a total of 150 MCQs, carrying 125 marks.
The exam duration is 2 hours. There will be negative marking; 1/4 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.