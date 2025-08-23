IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS will fill 1007 Specialist Officer positions. The SO preliminary exam will be held on 30 August 2025 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 1-2 hours before the scheduled time. It is mandatory to carry a passport-size photograph and a valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or other government-issued ID) along with the admit card.