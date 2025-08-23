Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS will fill 1007 Specialist Officer positions. The SO preliminary examination will be held on 30 August 2025 at various examination centres across the country.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025: The latest update regarding the IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 is here. IBPS has released the admit cards for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment exam. Candidates who applied for this exam can download their admit cards from the official website, ibps.in. Alternatively, they can download the admit card directly using the link provided below.

Recruitment for these many posts

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS will fill 1007 Specialist Officer positions. The SO preliminary exam will be held on 30 August 2025 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 1-2 hours before the scheduled time. It is mandatory to carry a passport-size photograph and a valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or other government-issued ID) along with the admit card.

How to download the admit card

  • To download the admit card, first visit the official website ibps.in.
  • On the website's homepage, click on the “CRP Specialist Officers” section.
  • On the login page, enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen; download and print it.

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025

Exam Pattern

The IBPS SO Prelims exam will have questions from English, Reasoning, and General Awareness. There will be a total of 150 MCQs, carrying 125 marks.
The exam duration is 2 hours. There will be negative marking; 1/4 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

