ICSE ISC Date Sheets 2026: Know When the ICSE ISC Exam Date Sheet Will Be Released, How to Download

ICSE ISC Date Sheets 2026 (Image Source: Gemini AI)
CISCE board exam dates 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the date sheet for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2026 examinations in the second week of October. All students can download the date sheet by visiting the official website of the Council. CISCE will release the admit card for the ICSE and ISC examinations 3 to 4 days before the exams. To download the admit card, students will need to enter their application number and date of birth.
The ISC curriculum assesses students' knowledge in various subjects, including Environmental Science, English Paper 1 (English Language), Mass Media and Communications, etc. Emphasising English as a core subject, ICSE provides students with an edge in major international examinations such as IELTS, TOEFL, and SAT.
Last year, CISCE released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 on November 25. The examinations for Class 10 were conducted from February 18 to March 27, and for Class 12, they were held from February 13 to April 5. In this context, the examinations this year may also commence in February 2026.
