ICSE ISC Date Sheets 2026: Know When the ICSE ISC Exam Date Sheet Will Be Released, How to Download

CISCE board exam dates 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the date sheet for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2026 examinations in the second week of October. All students can download the date sheet by visiting the official website of the Council. CISCE will release the admit card for the ICSE and ISC examinations 3 to 4 days before the exams. To download the admit card, students will need to enter their application number and date of birth.