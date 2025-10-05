Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

ICSE ISC Date Sheets 2026: Know When the ICSE ISC Exam Date Sheet Will Be Released, How to Download

ICSE date sheet 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the date sheet for the 2026 ICSE and ISC board examinations. Students who have registered for the exams will be able to download the date sheet from the board's official website.

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

ICSE ISC Date Sheets 2026 (Image Source: Gemini AI)

CISCE board exam dates 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the date sheet for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2026 examinations in the second week of October. All students can download the date sheet by visiting the official website of the Council. CISCE will release the admit card for the ICSE and ISC examinations 3 to 4 days before the exams. To download the admit card, students will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

How to Download

  • Visit the official website of the Council.
  • Click on the examinations tab on the homepage
  • Click on the ICSE 2026 exam dates or ISC 2026 exam dates link
  • The ICSE/ISC 2026 date sheet will open on the screen
  • Download and save the date sheet for future reference

Preparation for International Examinations

The ISC curriculum assesses students' knowledge in various subjects, including Environmental Science, English Paper 1 (English Language), Mass Media and Communications, etc. Emphasising English as a core subject, ICSE provides students with an edge in major international examinations such as IELTS, TOEFL, and SAT.

When were the exams held last year?

Last year, CISCE released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 on November 25. The examinations for Class 10 were conducted from February 18 to March 27, and for Class 12, they were held from February 13 to April 5. In this context, the examinations this year may also commence in February 2026.

