Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Registrations Open: Check Required Documents and Fees

Regarding the application fee for ICSI CS December 2025, it has been set at ₹1500 per group for the Executive Programme and ₹1800 per module/group for the Professional Programme.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

ICSI CS December 2025
ICSI CS December 2025 (Image-Freepik)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has commenced online registrations for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 examination. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, icsi.edu. The last date for applying is 25 September 2025. Applications with a late fee can be submitted until 10 October 2025. The ICSI CS December 2025 examinations will be held between 22 December and 29 December 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying to understand all terms and conditions.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website, icsi.edu.
  • On the website's homepage, click on the “CS December 2025 Exam” link.
  • Then log in using your username and password.
  • Fill out the online application form.
  • Pay the prescribed application fee.
  • Upload your photograph, signature, and required documents.
  • After submitting the form, download and keep a printout.

List of Required Documents

  • Passport-size photograph
  • Candidate's signature
  • Date of birth proof (Class 10 mark sheet)
  • Class 12 admit card/hall ticket (if applicable)
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Valid identity card

ICSI CS December 2025 Application Link

ICSI CS December 2025 Notification

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, it is ₹1500 per group for the Executive Programme and ₹1800 per module/group for the Professional Programme. A late fee of ₹250 (applicable to all levels) has been set. Additionally, a fee of ₹250 per change has been set for changing the centre, module, medium, or optional subject.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 05:10 pm

English News / Education News / ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Registrations Open: Check Required Documents and Fees
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.