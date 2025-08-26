ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Registrations Open: Check Required Documents and Fees

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has commenced online registrations for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 examination. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, icsi.edu. The last date for applying is 25 September 2025. Applications with a late fee can be submitted until 10 October 2025. The ICSI CS December 2025 examinations will be held between 22 December and 29 December 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying to understand all terms and conditions.