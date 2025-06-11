IGNOU 2025 Admissions Open: Apply for July Session Online and Distance Courses

Application through Two Separate Portals IGNOU has divided the admission process into two parts: one for distance learning and the other for fully online programmes. ODL Programme Application Portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Online Programme Portal: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Students must select the relevant portal based on their preference and course. Courses Offered This session offers admissions to Masters, Bachelor’s degrees, Post Graduate Diplomas, Diplomas, Certificates, and Awareness Programmes. All these courses can be completed online or through distance learning from home.

How to Apply Visit the IGNOU website: ignou.ac.in. Click on the ‘July Admission 2025’ link. On the new page, select the link according to the relevant mode (ODL or Online). Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the fee and submit the form. List of Key ODL Programmes Details of the key courses offered under the distance learning mode are shared below. Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Science (PGDSSOL)

Development Communication (PGDDCOL) Digital Media (PGDIDMOL) Environmental and Occupational Health (PGDEOHOL) Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMCOL) Scholarship Applications Students admitted to IGNOU can also apply for scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal: scholarships.gov.in.