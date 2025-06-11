scriptIGNOU 2025 Admissions Open: Apply for July Session Online and Distance Courses | Latest News | Patrika News
IGNOU 2025 Admissions Open: Apply for July Session Online and Distance Courses

IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) has commenced admissions for the July 2025 session. Online and distance learning courses are now open for enrolment. Interested students can apply until 15 July 2025.

Jun 11, 2025 / 12:31 pm

Patrika Desk

IGNOU Admission 2025 (Image Source: AI)

IGNOU Admission 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the admission process for its online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for the July 2025 session. The university has advised interested and eligible candidates to apply through the designated portals. The last date for application is 15 July 2025.

Application through Two Separate Portals

IGNOU has divided the admission process into two parts: one for distance learning and the other for fully online programmes.

ODL Programme Application Portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Online Programme Portal: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in
Students must select the relevant portal based on their preference and course.

Courses Offered

This session offers admissions to Masters, Bachelor’s degrees, Post Graduate Diplomas, Diplomas, Certificates, and Awareness Programmes. All these courses can be completed online or through distance learning from home.

How to Apply

Visit the IGNOU website: ignou.ac.in.

Click on the ‘July Admission 2025’ link.

On the new page, select the link according to the relevant mode (ODL or Online).

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Pay the fee and submit the form.

List of Key ODL Programmes

Details of the key courses offered under the distance learning mode are shared below.

Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Science (PGDSSOL)
Development Communication (PGDDCOL)

Digital Media (PGDIDMOL)

Environmental and Occupational Health (PGDEOHOL)

Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMCOL)

Scholarship Applications

Students admitted to IGNOU can also apply for scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal: scholarships.gov.in.

Application Deadline

The last date for IGNOU admissions is 15 July 2025. The university has urged all interested students to apply in a timely manner.

Note: Before applying, please carefully read all the eligibility criteria, fees, and other conditions related to the courses on the official portal.

