Education News

IGNOU Admission Deadline Extended Again

IGNOU: Registrations for admission can be done by visiting the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

IGNOU Admission 2025
IGNOU Admission 2025

A significant update has been announced regarding IGNOU Admission 2025. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for admissions to the July 2025 session. Applications for IGNOU ODL and online courses can now be submitted until 15 August 2025. The previous deadline was 31 July 2025. This is not the first extension; the deadline has been revised previously. Registrations for admission can be completed through the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Applying for IGNOU Admission

To apply for admission, first visit the official website: onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the “Admission July 2025” link.
A new page will open. Click on the “Click here for new registration” link.
After logging in, fill out the form with the necessary details.
Finally, pay the application fee and submit the form.
Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Available Courses











































Course CategoryCourse Name/Stream
Undergraduate Programme (UG)BA, BCom, BBA
Postgraduate Programme (PG)MSc (Planetary Science), MSc Analytical Chemistry, MSc Biochemistry, MA Anthropology
Diploma ProgrammeOne-year Diploma – Journalism and Mass Communication
PG DiplomaCommunity Development and Extension Management
DiplomaLibrary Science
PG Certificate Course(Not specified)
Certificate CourseBee Keeping, Organic Farming
Appreciation/Awareness Programme(Not specified)

IGNOU Admission 2025: DEB ID Mandatory

According to IGNOU guidelines, all candidates seeking admission must obtain a DEB ID. This ID is mandatory before admission to any course. A DEB ID can be created at https://deb.ugc.ac.in/StudentDeBID or through DigiLocker: https://www.digilocker.gov.in.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

01 Aug 2025 10:39 am

Education News / IGNOU Admission Deadline Extended Again
