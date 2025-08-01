IGNOU Admission Deadline Extended Again

A significant update has been announced regarding IGNOU Admission 2025. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for admissions to the July 2025 session. Applications for IGNOU ODL and online courses can now be submitted until 15 August 2025. The previous deadline was 31 July 2025. This is not the first extension; the deadline has been revised previously. Registrations for admission can be completed through the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
To apply for admission, first visit the official website: onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the “Admission July 2025” link.
A new page will open. Click on the “Click here for new registration” link.
After logging in, fill out the form with the necessary details.
Finally, pay the application fee and submit the form.
Take a printout of the form for future reference.
Available Courses
|Course Category
|Course Name/Stream
|Undergraduate Programme (UG)
|BA, BCom, BBA
|Postgraduate Programme (PG)
|MSc (Planetary Science), MSc Analytical Chemistry, MSc Biochemistry, MA Anthropology
|Diploma Programme
|One-year Diploma – Journalism and Mass Communication
|PG Diploma
|Community Development and Extension Management
|Diploma
|Library Science
|PG Certificate Course
|(Not specified)
|Certificate Course
|Bee Keeping, Organic Farming
|Appreciation/Awareness Programme
|(Not specified)
According to IGNOU guidelines, all candidates seeking admission must obtain a DEB ID. This ID is mandatory before admission to any course. A DEB ID can be created at https://deb.ugc.ac.in/StudentDeBID or through DigiLocker: https://www.digilocker.gov.in.