IGNOU Admission Deadline Extended Again

A significant update has been announced regarding IGNOU Admission 2025. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for admissions to the July 2025 session. Applications for IGNOU ODL and online courses can now be submitted until 15 August 2025. The previous deadline was 31 July 2025. This is not the first extension; the deadline has been revised previously. Registrations for admission can be completed through the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.