IGNOU Admission Deadline Extended: Details Inside

IGNOU is offering admissions to over 300 courses, including 48 undergraduate, 75 postgraduate programmes, along with PG diplomas, diplomas, certificates, and awareness or appreciation courses. Certificate courses in subjects like beekeeping and organic farming are also available. Additionally, one-year diplomas are available in various subjects such as BA, BCom, BBA, MSc in Science, Library Science, Community Development, Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Environmental Science, MA in Anthropology, and Mass Communication. IGNOU conducts the admission process twice a year – in the January and July sessions. This is a good opportunity if you wish to study online or through distance education.