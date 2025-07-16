16 July 2025,

Education News

IGNOU Admission Deadline Extended: Details Inside

IGNOU is offering admissions to more than 300 courses. These include 48 undergraduate and 75 postgraduate programmes, in addition to PG diplomas, diplomas, certificates, and awareness or appreciation courses.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

IGNOU
IGNOU (Image Source: Patrika)

IGNOU Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admissions to the July 2025 session. Students can now apply until 31 July 2025. The previous deadline was 15 July. The re-registration date has also been extended to 31 July. Until this date, students can register for admission to all open and online courses, as well as courses available in the distance learning mode.

Courses Available

IGNOU is offering admissions to over 300 courses, including 48 undergraduate, 75 postgraduate programmes, along with PG diplomas, diplomas, certificates, and awareness or appreciation courses. Certificate courses in subjects like beekeeping and organic farming are also available. Additionally, one-year diplomas are available in various subjects such as BA, BCom, BBA, MSc in Science, Library Science, Community Development, Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Environmental Science, MA in Anthropology, and Mass Communication. IGNOU conducts the admission process twice a year – in the January and July sessions. This is a good opportunity if you wish to study online or through distance education.

How to Apply

To apply, first visit the university's official website: onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the "Admission July 2025" link.
On the new page, click on "Click here for new registration" and enter your details.
After registration, log in and fill out the application form.
Make the online payment of the prescribed fee and take a printout for future reference.

Creating a DEB-ID is Mandatory

Before enrolment, students must create a DEB-ID through their ABC ID to gain admission to any Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or Online (OL) course. Interested candidates can create a DEB-ID using their Aadhaar or PAN card by visiting the UGC-DEB website https://deb.ugc.ac.in/StudentDeBID, DigiLocker https://www.digilocker.gov.in, or www.abc.gov.in.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 02:40 pm

English News / Education News / IGNOU Admission Deadline Extended: Details Inside
