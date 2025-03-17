scriptIGNOU Extends January 2025 Admission Registration Deadline | Latest News | Patrika News
IGNOU Extends January 2025 Admission Registration Deadline

IGNOU January 2025 Admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registrations for its January 2025 session in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes.

BharatMar 17, 2025 / 10:18 am

Patrika Desk

IGNOU January 2025 Admission
IGNOU January 2025 Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registrations for the January 2025 session in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes. If you haven’t applied yet, visit the IGNOU official website at ignou.ac.in and apply before 31 March.

Required Documents for IGNOU

Scanned signature

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned category certificate (if required)

Scanned documents for the required educational qualifications

Scanned experience certificates

How to Apply (IGNOU How to Apply)

First, visit the official IGNOU website.
Click on the Re-registration for January 2025 Session link.
Click on the New Registration option to register first.
Then fill out the application form.
Choose your preferred course.
Submit all necessary documents to fill out the form.
Pay the application fee.
Finally, download the confirmation page.

Important Notes Regarding Photograph and Signature Documents

IGNOU has informed students that the size of the candidate’s photograph and signature documents for uploading should not exceed 100 KB. In addition, the size of all other necessary documents for admission to IGNOU should not exceed 200 KB.

