IGNOU Extends January 2025 Admission Registration Deadline

Required Documents for IGNOU – Scanned signature – Scanned passport-size photograph – Scanned category certificate (if required) – Scanned documents for the required educational qualifications – Scanned experience certificates How to Apply (IGNOU How to Apply) – First, visit the official IGNOU website.

– Click on the Re-registration for January 2025 Session link.

– Click on the New Registration option to register first.

– Then fill out the application form.

– Choose your preferred course.

– Submit all necessary documents to fill out the form.

– Pay the application fee.

– Finally, download the confirmation page.

Important Notes Regarding Photograph and Signature Documents IGNOU has informed students that the size of the candidate’s photograph and signature documents for uploading should not exceed 100 KB. In addition, the size of all other necessary documents for admission to IGNOU should not exceed 200 KB.