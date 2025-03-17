IGNOU Extends January 2025 Admission Registration Deadline

Required Documents for IGNOU– Scanned signature – Scanned passport-size photograph – Scanned category certificate (if required) – Scanned documents for the required educational qualifications – Scanned experience certificates
How to Apply (IGNOU How to Apply)– First, visit the official IGNOU website.
– Click on the Re-registration for January 2025 Session link.
– Click on the New Registration option to register first.
– Then fill out the application form.
– Choose your preferred course.
– Submit all necessary documents to fill out the form.
– Pay the application fee.
– Finally, download the confirmation page.