scriptIGNOU Extends Registration Deadline to 15 July | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline to 15 July

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for all its programmes to 15 July.

Jul 02, 2025 / 06:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Indira Gandhi National Open University ( photo – IGNOU website )

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for all its open and distance learning, as well as online programmes. You can now submit your online application via the university’s official website until 15 July 2025.
The application process is as follows:

  1. Visit the university’s official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  2. Click on the registration link displayed on the homepage.
  3. Complete the registration process by filling in the required information.
  4. Log in with your registered ID and username after registration.
  5. Fill in your academic details and click submit.

Official University Notice

The official notice states: “Please exercise caution while making online transactions. Do not share your card details or OTP with anyone. Wherever possible, use your own card/net banking for payments. You can also pay via UPI, including the BHIM app. International division students can use the online payment options available to them.”

Required Documents for Admission

The following documents are required for registration:

  1. Scanned passport-size photograph (less than 100 KB)
  2. Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)
  3. Other documents (less than 500 KB), such as proof of date of birth, mark sheet, degree certificate, caste certificate, income certificate, disability certificate, UGC NET-JRF certificate/UGC NET scorecard, etc.

Refund of Fees

According to the notice, the registration fee is generally non-refundable. However, the admission fee may be refunded under certain circumstances. For example, if a student requests a refund before admission is confirmed, their fee will be refunded. Furthermore, students requesting a refund after admission confirmation will receive the remaining amount after a 15% deduction, up to a maximum of ₹2,000. A full refund, minus the registration fee, will be issued if only a soft copy of the study material is requested.

News / Education News / IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline to 15 July

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

Special

ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

in 1 hour

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

National News

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

6 hours ago

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

Special

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

3 hours ago

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

1 day ago

Latest Education News

UPPSC Computer Assistant Recruitment 2025: O Level/Diploma Holders Eligible

Education News

UPPSC Computer Assistant Recruitment 2025: O Level/Diploma Holders Eligible

in 3 hours

DU to Hold Special Exams for Students Affected by ‘Operation Sindoor’

Education News

DU to Hold Special Exams for Students Affected by ‘Operation Sindoor’

in 3 hours

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Musician Recruitment 2025

Education News

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Musician Recruitment 2025

in 2 hours

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Results Released

Education News

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Results Released

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.