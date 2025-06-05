IGNOU June 2025 TEE Hall Tickets Released; Exams from 12 June to 19 July

IGNOU Hall Ticket: Exam Dates and Shift Details The IGNOU June TEE examination will be conducted between 12 June and 19 July 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts daily. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Importantly, no changes will be permitted to the examination centre. The centre allocated will be the one selected during form submission.

IGNOU Admit Card: Important Points to Remember on Exam Day All students appearing for the examination are required to bring their hall ticket along with a valid photo identity card such as an Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence. All candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time to allow sufficient time for security checks and other procedures. Furthermore, candidates must adhere to the university’s prescribed COVID-19 guidelines and all examination regulations.

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Hall Ticket: How to Download the Hall Ticket To access your admit card, first visit the official IGNOU website, ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Log in using your 10-digit enrolment number and password.

Then, go to the ‘Examination’ section and click on the ‘Hall Ticket’ or ‘Admit Card’ link.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen; download and print it.

The hall ticket will contain the candidate’s name, enrolment number, examination centre code and address, course code, examination date, and shift details. It is essential to verify these details carefully before appearing for the examination.