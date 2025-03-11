scriptIIIT Delhi PhD Fellowship Increased to ₹65,000 per Month | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

IIIT Delhi PhD Fellowship Increased to ₹65,000 per Month

IIIT Delhi Director, Prof. Ranjan Bose stated that the aim of this fellowship increase is to attract promising researchers to the country.

BharatMar 11, 2025 / 03:57 pm

Patrika Desk

IIIT Delhi has increased its PhD fellowship amount from ₹37,000 to ₹60,000 per month, aiming to boost research quality. This is among the highest fellowships offered in the country. The institute states that this increase surpasses the standards set by UGC and DST, ensuring financial stability for researchers and allowing them to focus on innovation and research.

IIIT Delhi: Encouraging Serious Research

The institute’s director, Prof. Ranjan Bose, stated that this fellowship increase aims to attract promising researchers from across the country, thereby encouraging high-quality research. This decision will provide researchers with the opportunity to become part of the global scientific community and make significant contributions. The institute aims to promote global research collaboration, encourage diversity, and foster a robust research environment.

IIIT Delhi PhD: Additional Financial Support

The institute has also announced additional financial assistance for researchers, enabling them to present their research internationally and collaborate with top scientists. An additional ₹1.5 lakh will be provided for visits to international laboratories. A Professional Development Allowance (PDA) of ₹2.5 lakh will be given for attending conferences and workshops. An additional ₹20,000 per month will be provided for research expenses, along with ₹50,000 for purchasing a laptop.

