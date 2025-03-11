IIIT Delhi PhD Fellowship Increased to ₹65,000 per Month

IIIT Delhi: Encouraging Serious Research The institute’s director, Prof. Ranjan Bose, stated that this fellowship increase aims to attract promising researchers from across the country, thereby encouraging high-quality research. This decision will provide researchers with the opportunity to become part of the global scientific community and make significant contributions. The institute aims to promote global research collaboration, encourage diversity, and foster a robust research environment.

IIIT Delhi PhD: Additional Financial Support The institute has also announced additional financial assistance for researchers, enabling them to present their research internationally and collaborate with top scientists. An additional ₹1.5 lakh will be provided for visits to international laboratories. A Professional Development Allowance (PDA) of ₹2.5 lakh will be given for attending conferences and workshops. An additional ₹20,000 per month will be provided for research expenses, along with ₹50,000 for purchasing a laptop.