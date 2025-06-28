scriptIIRF Ranking: BHU's Rank Revealed, Top University Revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

IIRF Ranking: BHU's Rank Revealed, Top University Revealed

The IIRF prepares an annual ranking of various higher education institutions across the country. This ranking assesses central, state, and private universities across different categories and classifications. This year’s ranking is based on achievements in 2024.

Jun 28, 2025 / 02:36 pm

Patrika Desk

IIRF Ranking BHU

Banaras Hindu University(BHU)

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released its rankings of universities across the country. In its 2025 rankings, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been ranked third among central universities nationwide and first in Uttar Pradesh. BHU is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) secured the first and second positions, respectively.

BHU surpasses many universities

BHU achieved this position by surpassing prominent universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia, Hyderabad University, and Aligarh Muslim University. In terms of research quality, BHU also performed well, securing 25th rank nationally among non-technical institutions and second in the state. The Academy of Science and Innovation Research, Ghaziabad, topped this category.
BHU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A.K. Tyagi, Registrar Dr. Sunita Pandey, Controller of Examinations Deepti Mishra, and other senior officials congratulated the university family on this achievement.

IIRF Ranking University Ranking 2025

What does IIRF do?

The IIRF prepares annual rankings of various higher education institutions in the country, evaluating central, state, and private universities across various categories and classifications. This year’s ranking is based on the achievements of 2024.

News / Education News / IIRF Ranking: BHU's Rank Revealed, Top University Revealed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

Narayanpur

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

in 5 hours

Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

Special

Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

in 2 hours

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

National News

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

in 4 minutes

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

1 hour ago

Latest Education News

DDU Gorakhpur Exam Rescheduled; Several Course Results Released

News

DDU Gorakhpur Exam Rescheduled; Several Course Results Released

in 2 hours

JNU PhD Admissions 2025 Open: Applications Invited

Education News

JNU PhD Admissions 2025 Open: Applications Invited

in 1 hour

ISRO Recruitment: Several Scientist and Engineer Vacancies Open for B.Tech Graduates

Education News

ISRO Recruitment: Several Scientist and Engineer Vacancies Open for B.Tech Graduates

19 minutes ago

CBSE Board Supplementary Exams 2025: Timetable Released for Classes 10 and 12

Education News

CBSE Board Supplementary Exams 2025: Timetable Released for Classes 10 and 12

21 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.