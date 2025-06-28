IIRF Ranking: BHU's Rank Revealed, Top University Revealed

BHU surpasses many universities BHU achieved this position by surpassing prominent universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia, Hyderabad University, and Aligarh Muslim University. In terms of research quality, BHU also performed well, securing 25th rank nationally among non-technical institutions and second in the state. The Academy of Science and Innovation Research, Ghaziabad, topped this category.
BHU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A.K. Tyagi, Registrar Dr. Sunita Pandey, Controller of Examinations Deepti Mishra, and other senior officials congratulated the university family on this achievement. IIRF Ranking University Ranking 2025
What does IIRF do?
The IIRF prepares annual rankings of various higher education institutions in the country, evaluating central, state, and private universities across various categories and classifications. This year’s ranking is based on the achievements of 2024.