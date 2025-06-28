IIRF Ranking: BHU's Rank Revealed, Top University Revealed

The IIRF prepares an annual ranking of various higher education institutions across the country. This ranking assesses central, state, and private universities across different categories and classifications. This year’s ranking is based on achievements in 2024.

•Jun 28, 2025 / 02:36 pm• Patrika Desk

Banaras Hindu University(BHU)

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released its rankings of universities across the country. In its 2025 rankings, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been ranked third among central universities nationwide and first in Uttar Pradesh. BHU is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) secured the first and second positions, respectively.

BHU surpasses many universities BHU achieved this position by surpassing prominent universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia, Hyderabad University, and Aligarh Muslim University. In terms of research quality, BHU also performed well, securing 25th rank nationally among non-technical institutions and second in the state. The Academy of Science and Innovation Research, Ghaziabad, topped this category. IIRF Ranking University Ranking 2025 What does IIRF do? The IIRF prepares annual rankings of various higher education institutions in the country, evaluating central, state, and private universities across various categories and classifications. This year's ranking is based on the achievements of 2024. BHU's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A.K. Tyagi, Registrar Dr. Sunita Pandey, Controller of Examinations Deepti Mishra, and other senior officials congratulated the university family on this achievement.