NIRF Releases 2025 Ranking of Top Institutes

NIRF Ranking Update: The Ministry of Education has released the list of top institutes in various categories and the overall category, as it does every year. The NIRF (NIRF) rankings 2025 list has been released. This list of best colleges can be found on the official website nirfindia.org. As in previous years, IIT Madras has retained its top position. Jawaharlal Nehru University secured the second position.
|Rank
|Institution Name
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)
|2
|Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc)
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur)
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP)
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee)
|8
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS Delhi)
|9
|Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi (JNU)
|10
|Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
|Rank
|Institution Name
|State
|1
|Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad)
|Gujarat
|2
|Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore)
|Karnataka
|3
|Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode)
|Kerala
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)
|Delhi
|5
|Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta)
|West Bengal
|6
|Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai)
|Maharashtra
|7
|Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow)
|Uttar Pradesh
|8
|Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore)
|Madhya Pradesh
|9
|XLRI – Xavier School of Management (XLRI Jamshedpur)
|Jharkhand
|10
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)
|Maharashtra
|Rank
|College Name
|Location (City, State)
|Score (Score)
|1
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
|New Delhi, Delhi
|94.46
|2
|Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)
|Chandigarh, Chandigarh
|80.83
|3
|Christian Medical College (CMC)
|Vellore, Tamil Nadu
|75.11
|4
|National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS)
|Bengaluru, Karnataka
|71.92
|5
|Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)
|Puducherry, Puducherry
|70.74