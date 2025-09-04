Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

NIRF Releases 2025 Ranking of Top Institutes

The NIRF ranking 2025 list has been released.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

NIRF Ranking 2025 (Image: IIT Website)

NIRF Ranking Update: The Ministry of Education has released the list of top institutes in various categories and the overall category, as it does every year. The NIRF (NIRF) rankings 2025 list has been released. This list of best colleges can be found on the official website nirfindia.org. As in previous years, IIT Madras has retained its top position. Jawaharlal Nehru University secured the second position.

See the Full List of Top Colleges

Overall Category List (overall Category List)



















































RankInstitution Name
1Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)
2Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc)
3Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)
4Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)
5Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur)
6Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP)
7Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee)
8All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS Delhi)
9Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi (JNU)
10Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Top Management Colleges






























































RankInstitution NameState
1Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad)Gujarat
2Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore)Karnataka
3Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode)Kerala
4Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)Delhi
5Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta)West Bengal
6Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai)Maharashtra
7Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow)Uttar Pradesh
8Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore)Madhya Pradesh
9XLRI – Xavier School of Management (XLRI Jamshedpur)Jharkhand
10Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)Maharashtra

Top Five Medical Colleges











































RankCollege NameLocation (City, State)Score (Score)
1All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), DelhiNew Delhi, Delhi94.46
2Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)Chandigarh, Chandigarh80.83
3Christian Medical College (CMC)Vellore, Tamil Nadu75.11
4National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS)Bengaluru, Karnataka71.92
5Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)Puducherry, Puducherry70.74

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 02:17 pm

English News / Education News / NIRF Releases 2025 Ranking of Top Institutes
