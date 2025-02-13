scriptIIT Bombay Admission: JEE Advanced Score and Rank Requirements | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

IIT Bombay Admission: JEE Advanced Score and Rank Requirements

For several years, candidates topping the JEE examination have chosen IIT Bombay as their first preference. Let’s find out how many marks students need in the JEE Advanced examination to secure admission to IIT Bombay.

BharatFeb 13, 2025 / 03:05 pm

Patrika Desk

IIT Bombay Admission
According to a report, for many years, top JEE candidates have favoured IIT Bombay as their first choice. Let's find out the JEE Advanced score required for admission to IIT Bombay.

Factors to Consider for Admission

IIT Bombay is among India’s top IITs. Admission during JoSAA counselling depends on candidate preferences, JEE Advanced scores, reservation category, and other factors. Admission also depends on whether the student has achieved the required JEE score for their desired branch.

Required Scores by Branch

Computer Science – 320+ marks

Electrical – 250-300 marks

Electronics Engineering (EEE) – 250-300 marks

Civil and Mechanical Engineering – 250-300 marks

However, the JEE Advanced cutoff varies by 5-10 marks each year.

IIT Bombay Admission Criteria

For admission to IIT Bombay, students must score well in both the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams and meet the required cutoff. After the results are announced, registration for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is required. Select IIT Bombay as your first preference during JoSAA counselling.

JEE Advanced Rank for Admission to IIT Bombay

Computer Science and Engineering – 1 (Opening Rank), 68 (Closing Rank)

Chemical Engineering – 650 (Opening Rank), 2507 (Closing Rank)

Civil Engineering – 2244 (Opening Rank), 3986 (Closing Rank)
Environmental Science and Engineering – 3424 (Opening Rank), 4716 (Closing Rank)

Chemistry – 5268 (Opening Rank), 6969 (Closing Rank)

IIT Bombay Passing Marks

Admission is based on the rank obtained in JEE Advanced. The minimum qualifying marks for JEE Advanced are 35% for the General category, 31.5% for OBC-NCL/EWS, and 17.5% for SC/ST/PWD candidates. For IIT Bombay CSE, the required score is approximately 285-290 out of 360 marks.

