IIT Bombay Admission: JEE Advanced Score and Rank Requirements

Factors to Consider for Admission IIT Bombay is among India’s top IITs. Admission during JoSAA counselling depends on candidate preferences, JEE Advanced scores, reservation category, and other factors. Admission also depends on whether the student has achieved the required JEE score for their desired branch.

Required Scores by Branch – Computer Science – 320+ marks – Electrical – 250-300 marks – Electronics Engineering (EEE) – 250-300 marks – Civil and Mechanical Engineering – 250-300 marks However, the JEE Advanced cutoff varies by 5-10 marks each year.

IIT Bombay Admission Criteria For admission to IIT Bombay, students must score well in both the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams and meet the required cutoff. After the results are announced, registration for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is required. Select IIT Bombay as your first preference during JoSAA counselling.

JEE Advanced Rank for Admission to IIT Bombay – Computer Science and Engineering – 1 (Opening Rank), 68 (Closing Rank) – Chemical Engineering – 650 (Opening Rank), 2507 (Closing Rank) – Civil Engineering – 2244 (Opening Rank), 3986 (Closing Rank)