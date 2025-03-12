IIT Bombay Admissions: 5-Year Ranking and Placement Record

What is the NIRF Ranking? Every year, the Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for institutions like IITs. Developed by the Ministry of Education, this framework is used to rank higher education institutions in India. Each year, it publishes a list of the best institutions in various fields, including engineering, science, medicine, law, management, and others.

IIT Bombay Ranked Third in 2024 Looking at IIT Bombay’s ranking over the past five years, in 2024, it secured the third position in the overall category. Compared to the NIRF ranking of 2023, IIT Bombay climbed one position, moving from rank 4 in 2023 to rank 3 in 2024. Furthermore, in 2024, IIT Bombay not only achieved a rank in the overall category but also secured positions in other categories.

The institute secured fourth place in research, reflecting its significant contribution to academic research and innovation. Additionally, the institute secured the top spot in the engineering ranking. Notably, IIT Bombay won first place in the innovation category, showcasing the institute’s unprecedented progress in education and industry.

Here's a Look at the Past Five Years' Rankings (IIT Bombay NIRF Ranking) Year Ranking 2024 3 2023 4 2022 3 2021 3 2020 3 In 2022, IIT Bombay was ranked third in both the overall and engineering categories. The institute held the third position in 2021. In 2020, IIT Bombay secured third place in the engineering category.