IIT Bombay Admissions: 5-Year Ranking and Placement Record
IIT Bombay NIRF Ranking: IIT Bombay enjoys immense popularity among engineering aspirants. If you are also looking to gain admission to this prestigious institute, here’s a look at its NIRF ranking over the past five years.
IIT Bombay NIRF Ranking: For most young people in India, engineering is a dream pursuit after the 12th standard. When it comes to engineering education, IITs are the top choice. Besides IIT Madras and IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay is also incredibly popular among students. If you’re one of those students who aspire to study at IIT Bombay, this news is for you. Today, we’ll show you IIT Bombay’s NIRF ranking over the past five years.
What is the NIRF Ranking?
Every year, the Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for institutions like IITs. Developed by the Ministry of Education, this framework is used to rank higher education institutions in India. Each year, it publishes a list of the best institutions in various fields, including engineering, science, medicine, law, management, and others.
IIT Bombay Ranked Third in 2024
Looking at IIT Bombay’s ranking over the past five years, in 2024, it secured the third position in the overall category. Compared to the NIRF ranking of 2023, IIT Bombay climbed one position, moving from rank 4 in 2023 to rank 3 in 2024. Furthermore, in 2024, IIT Bombay not only achieved a rank in the overall category but also secured positions in other categories.
The institute secured fourth place in research, reflecting its significant contribution to academic research and innovation. Additionally, the institute secured the top spot in the engineering ranking. Notably, IIT Bombay won first place in the innovation category, showcasing the institute’s unprecedented progress in education and industry.
Here’s a Look at the Past Five Years’ Rankings (IIT Bombay NIRF Ranking)
Year
Ranking
2024
3
2023
4
2022
3
2021
3
2020
3
In 2022, IIT Bombay was ranked third in both the overall and engineering categories. The institute held the third position in 2021. In 2020, IIT Bombay secured third place in the engineering category.
Strong Placements
Students choose IIT Bombay because of its excellent placement record. IIT Bombay sees a large number of companies participating in campus placements. In the 2023-24 academic year, a total of 364 companies offered jobs to IIT Bombay students. In 2024, 75% of students secured jobs. In 2023, 82% of students were placed. In 2022, a total of 2055 students registered for IIT Bombay placements, out of which 1441 students were placed. The average salary package was ₹21.5 lakhs. Placement records stood at 83.9% in 2021 and 75% in 2020.