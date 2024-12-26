scriptIIT Delhi MBA: A Look at the Past 3 Years' Placement Records | Latest News | Patrika News
IIT Delhi MBA: A Look at the Past 3 Years' Placement Records

According to a placement report released by IIT Delhi’s Management Studies Department, the highest placement offer for the 2021-23 MBA batch was ₹41.13 lakh.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is renowned for its engineering and technology programmes. However, in recent years, the institute has also demonstrated significant success in management studies, a fact reflected in its government rankings. IIT Delhi is currently ranked as the fourth-best management institute in India.
Before selecting a college, students, especially those pursuing MBA courses, meticulously examine the placement record. IIT Delhi’s MBA programme boasts an impressive placement record over the past three years, with the average salary increasing from ₹16.2 lakh to ₹24.45 lakh. If you are considering admission to IIT Delhi, reviewing the institute’s placement record for the past three years is crucial.

IIT Delhi Placement Record (Three-Year Overview)

In the academic year 2020-21, all 124 students enrolled in the Postgraduate Programme (PGP) secured placements, with an average salary of ₹16,20,000.

In 2021-22, the institute achieved a 100% placement record for its undergraduate (UG) courses among 112 students, with the average salary rising to ₹20,06,000. Similarly, in 2022-23, all 124 PGP students were placed, and the average salary reached ₹24,45,000.

Top Placement Sectors (IIT Delhi Placement Offers 2021-23)

According to a placement report released by IIT Delhi’s Management Studies Department, the highest placement offer for the 2021-23 MBA batch was ₹41.13 lakh. Data analyst, IT leadership, product specialist, and business analyst roles accounted for 24.5% of the offers made to students in 2021-23.

Sales and Marketing: The Second Most Popular Choice

Sales and marketing emerged as the second most preferred sector, with 22.1% of candidates receiving offers. These offers were for roles such as product manager, B2B sales consultant, marketing management trainee, sales management trainee, business analyst, and business development.
Strategy and consulting accounted for 17.2% of placements, with roles such as associate consultant, advisor, cybersecurity management, strategy and management consultant, and business consultant being offered. 14% of students opted for finance roles, while job offers were also extended in the supply chain and operations sector.

How to Apply for Admission (IIT Delhi Admission)

  • Apply for IIT Delhi’s MBA programme online at dms.iitd.ac.in/admission-amba
  • Candidates must possess a CAT score and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.
  • Candidates need a minimum of 60% marks or a 6.00 CGPA (55% and 5.50 CGPA for SC/ST/PWD candidates).

