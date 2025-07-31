IIT JAM 2026: IIT Bombay Opens Online Applications on August 5th

Good news for students awaiting the IIT JAM 2026 Notification! The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the official notification for the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. – JAM 2026, the entrance exam for master's level science programmes. This exam opens doors to MSc, MSc-PhD, and other science-related postgraduate courses at IITs, IISc, and other leading institutions across India. Interested candidates can begin the online application process from 5 August 2025.
According to the notification, the online registration process will commence on 5 August 2025, with the last date for applications set for 12 October 2025. Candidates are advised to apply only through the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in. No offline or postal applications will be accepted.
As per the released schedule, the IIT JAM 2026 exam may be held on 15 February 2026. The admit cards are expected to be released on 5 January 2026, and the results will be announced on 20 March 2026.
The IIT JAM score will be valid for admission to prestigious institutions across the country, including:
Note: Candidates are advised to carefully read the complete notification before applying and verify their eligibility.