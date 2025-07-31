31 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

IIT JAM 2026: IIT Bombay Opens Online Applications on August 5th

IIT Bombay has released the IIT JAM 2026 notification. Registrations will commence on 5 August. This exam is conducted for admission to M.Sc., M.Sc.-PhD, and other science postgraduate courses.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

IIT JAM 2026 Notification
IIT JAM 2026 Notification Out (Image: Gemini)

Good news for students awaiting the IIT JAM 2026 Notification! The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the official notification for the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. – JAM 2026, the entrance exam for master's level science programmes. This exam opens doors to MSc, MSc-PhD, and other science-related postgraduate courses at IITs, IISc, and other leading institutions across India. Interested candidates can begin the online application process from 5 August 2025.

Registration Begins 5 August

According to the notification, the online registration process will commence on 5 August 2025, with the last date for applications set for 12 October 2025. Candidates are advised to apply only through the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in. No offline or postal applications will be accepted.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website.
  • Click on the JAM 2026 registration tab.
  • Register using your email ID, mobile number, etc.
  • Fill out the application form and upload documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  • Potential dates for the exam and results are detailed below.

As per the released schedule, the IIT JAM 2026 exam may be held on 15 February 2026. The admit cards are expected to be released on 5 January 2026, and the results will be announced on 20 March 2026.

Institutes Offering Admission

The IIT JAM score will be valid for admission to prestigious institutions across the country, including:

  • IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology)
  • IISc Bangalore
  • IISERs (Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research)
  • IIPE (Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy)
  • JNCASR (Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research)

Note: Candidates are advised to carefully read the complete notification before applying and verify their eligibility.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 08:22 am

English News / Education News / IIT JAM 2026: IIT Bombay Opens Online Applications on August 5th
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.