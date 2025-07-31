IIT JAM 2026: IIT Bombay Opens Online Applications on August 5th

Good news for students awaiting the IIT JAM 2026 Notification! The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the official notification for the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. – JAM 2026, the entrance exam for master's level science programmes. This exam opens doors to MSc, MSc-PhD, and other science-related postgraduate courses at IITs, IISc, and other leading institutions across India. Interested candidates can begin the online application process from 5 August 2025.