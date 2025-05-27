scriptIIT Madras Launches New Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses | Latest News | Patrika News
IIT Madras Launches New Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses

IIT Madras Launches New UG and PG Courses: IIT Madras has launched new academic programs for the 2025-26 academic year. These include several undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) level courses.

May 27, 2025

Patrika Desk

IIT Madras Launches New Courses: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched new programmes for the 2025-26 academic year. These include several undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. The courses launched by the institute include a graduate degree in Chemistry and an MTech course in Electric Vehicles.

BS in Chemistry

IIT Madras has introduced a new Bachelor of Science (BS) in Chemistry for the 2025-26 academic year. This is a four-year undergraduate programme with an upgrade option to an MS in Chemistry. Admission to this IIT Madras course will be through the IISER Aptitude Test. The course will also provide candidates with significant exposure to data science, and students will undertake project work in engineering departments.

MTech in Electric Vehicles

The institute is also offering an MTech course in Electric Vehicles. This course is industry-focused and designed to cater to various sectors. Students will have internship opportunities and will enhance their innovation skills. Entry to this course will be based on GATE scores.

 

BTech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (IBME)

The institute has also launched a BTech course in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering. This BTech course will help students gain expertise in the medical device industry.

BTech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM)

IIT Madras has also introduced a BTech course in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) to prepare students for the future of digital engineering. This course will cover physical systems as well as AI. Students will be involved in internships and practical work. Admission to this course will be through JEE.

