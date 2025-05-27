IIT Madras Launches New Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses

BS in Chemistry IIT Madras has introduced a new Bachelor of Science (BS) in Chemistry for the 2025-26 academic year. This is a four-year undergraduate programme with an upgrade option to an MS in Chemistry. Admission to this IIT Madras course will be through the IISER Aptitude Test. The course will also provide candidates with significant exposure to data science, and students will undertake project work in engineering departments.

MTech in Electric Vehicles The institute is also offering an MTech course in Electric Vehicles. This course is industry-focused and designed to cater to various sectors. Students will have internship opportunities and will enhance their innovation skills. Entry to this course will be based on GATE scores.

BTech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (IBME) The institute has also launched a BTech course in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering. This BTech course will help students gain expertise in the medical device industry.