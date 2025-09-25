India Approves 10,000 New MBBS Seats to Boost Doctor Numbers

Medical Education: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the third phase of a centrally sponsored scheme to add 5,023 MBBS seats and 5,000 PG seats in existing government medical colleges and institutions at a cost of ₹1534 crore over the next three years. This initiative will boost medical education. Creating additional postgraduate seats will increase the availability of specialist doctors and help introduce new specialisations in government medical institutions. This will strengthen the overall availability of doctors in the country.