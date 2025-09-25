Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

India Approves 10,000 New MBBS Seats to Boost Doctor Numbers

The government is taking significant steps to address the doctor shortage in the country. As part of its initiative to boost medical education, the central government has approved 10,000 new MBBS seats. This will strengthen the healthcare system nationwide.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

MBBS seats in India (Image: Gemini AI)

Medical Education: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the third phase of a centrally sponsored scheme to add 5,023 MBBS seats and 5,000 PG seats in existing government medical colleges and institutions at a cost of ₹1534 crore over the next three years. This initiative will boost medical education. Creating additional postgraduate seats will increase the availability of specialist doctors and help introduce new specialisations in government medical institutions. This will strengthen the overall availability of doctors in the country.

Cabinet Approves ₹15,034.50 Crore Scheme

The Cabinet approved a ₹15,034.50 crore scheme to increase PG and UG seats to boost medical education. Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the third phase of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) to strengthen and upgrade existing medical colleges of state/central governments, independent PG institutes and government hospitals.

How Many PG Seats Will Be Added?

Under this scheme, 5,000 PG seats will be added, and the CSS will also be expanded for the upgrade of existing government medical colleges, adding 5,023 MBBS seats. The cost per seat has now been increased to ₹1.50 crore.

What Will Be the Expenditure?

The total financial outlay for both schemes will be ₹15,034.50 crore between 2025-26 and 2028-29, with the central government's share being ₹10,303.20 crore and the state government's share being ₹4731.30 crore.

How Many Medical Colleges Are There in India?

Currently, India has the highest number of medical colleges in the world, with 808 colleges having a total capacity of 1,23,700 MBBS seats. In the last 10 years, 69,352 new MBBS seats have been added in the country, representing a 127 percent increase. During the same period, 43,041 PG seats were also added, a 143 percent increase.

What Will Be the Benefits?

The Cabinet stated that this initiative will increase undergraduate medical capacity, increase the number of PG seats to increase the availability of specialist doctors, and allow for the introduction of new specialities in government medical institutions. Overall, this initiative will strengthen the overall availability of doctors in the country.

Objective of the Scheme?

The scheme aims to provide more opportunities for students to pursue medical education in India, improve the quality of medical education and training to global standards, and increase the availability of doctors and specialists. Specifically, this initiative is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities in the form of doctors, faculty, paramedical staff, researchers, administrators, and support services.

Education News

