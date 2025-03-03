scriptIndia Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 21413 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 21413 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

India Post Vacancy: Candidates applying for these positions must have passed the 10th standard (matriculation) from a recognized board. Passing marks in Mathematics and English are also mandatory.

BharatMar 03, 2025 / 03:35 pm

Patrika Desk

India Post Vacancy: The India Post has released application forms for a total of 21,413 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Candidates who have passed the 10th standard and are seeking government jobs can apply for this recruitment process without delay. The last date to apply is today, 3 March 2025. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

First, visit the official India Post website, indiapost.gov.in.

Go to the Registration section on the website’s homepage and register by filling in the required information.
Then, click on the Apply Online (Stage 2) link and complete the application form.

After this, go to the Fee Payment section and pay the prescribed application fee.

Finally, submit the form and take a printout for your records.

India Post Vacancy 2025: Eligibility and Age Limit

Applicants must have passed the 10th standard (Matric) from a recognised board. Passing marks in Mathematics and English are mandatory. The age limit is between 18 and 40 years. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per government rules. Selection for this post will be made without a written exam or interview. Selection will be based solely on merit list prepared from 10th-standard marks.

