Indian Army Officer Recruitment: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass

How to ApplyThe application process has started from 13 May 2025. The last date to apply is fixed as 12 June 2025. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. If you are applying for the first time, register first, otherwise log in and fill the form. While applying, it is mandatory to upload necessary documents such as the 12th mark sheet and passport-size photo. After submitting the form, be sure to keep a printout of it. More information related to recruitment can be obtained through the website.
Engineering Degree along with TrainingThrough TES, selected candidates will not only get a career in the army, but they will also be given an opportunity to study engineering by the Indian Army. This entire study is sponsored by the army and high technical education is provided during training, so that soldiers can get better technical understanding and skills in the future.
This is the Selection ProcessThis recruitment will be completed in several stages. First, candidates will be shortlisted based on the JEE Main 2025 score. After this, the selected candidates will be called for a “Services Selection Board (SSB)” interview. Successful candidates in the interview will undergo a medical test. Candidates successful in all these stages will be given rigorous training like NDA, after which they will be given a permanent commission in the Indian Army.
Necessary EligibilityTalking about the necessary eligibility for this recruitment, the interested candidates must have passed class 12th with PCM subjects. Also, the candidate must have participated in JEE (Main) 2025.
Age limit: Should be between 16 years 6 months and 19 years 6 months.
Only those candidates will be eligible who were born between 2 July 2006 and 1 July 2009.