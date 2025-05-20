scriptIndian Army Officer Recruitment: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass | Latest News | Patrika News
Indian Army Officer Recruitment: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass

Candidates will be selected based on JEE Main 2025, SSB interview, and medical tests. Selected candidates will then undergo training.

May 20, 2025 / 01:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Army

Indian Army: If you dream of serving the nation after your 12th standard, this is a special opportunity for you. The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible youth under the “Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54)”. Through this scheme, selected candidates will get a chance to become permanent commissioned officers in the army. Under this recruitment process, students who have passed class 12th with Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) subjects and have appeared in the JEE (Main) 2025 examination can apply.

How to Apply

The application process has started from 13 May 2025. The last date to apply is fixed as 12 June 2025. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. If you are applying for the first time, register first, otherwise log in and fill the form. While applying, it is mandatory to upload necessary documents such as the 12th mark sheet and passport-size photo. After submitting the form, be sure to keep a printout of it. More information related to recruitment can be obtained through the website.

Engineering Degree along with Training

Through TES, selected candidates will not only get a career in the army, but they will also be given an opportunity to study engineering by the Indian Army. This entire study is sponsored by the army and high technical education is provided during training, so that soldiers can get better technical understanding and skills in the future.

This is the Selection Process

This recruitment will be completed in several stages. First, candidates will be shortlisted based on the JEE Main 2025 score. After this, the selected candidates will be called for a “Services Selection Board (SSB)” interview. Successful candidates in the interview will undergo a medical test. Candidates successful in all these stages will be given rigorous training like NDA, after which they will be given a permanent commission in the Indian Army.

Necessary Eligibility

Talking about the necessary eligibility for this recruitment, the interested candidates must have passed class 12th with PCM subjects. Also, the candidate must have participated in JEE (Main) 2025.
Age limit: Should be between 16 years 6 months and 19 years 6 months.
Only those candidates will be eligible who were born between 2 July 2006 and 1 July 2009.

