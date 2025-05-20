Indian Army Officer Recruitment: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass

How to Apply The application process has started from 13 May 2025. The last date to apply is fixed as 12 June 2025. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. If you are applying for the first time, register first, otherwise log in and fill the form. While applying, it is mandatory to upload necessary documents such as the 12th mark sheet and passport-size photo. After submitting the form, be sure to keep a printout of it. More information related to recruitment can be obtained through the website.

Engineering Degree along with Training Through TES, selected candidates will not only get a career in the army, but they will also be given an opportunity to study engineering by the Indian Army. This entire study is sponsored by the army and high technical education is provided during training, so that soldiers can get better technical understanding and skills in the future.

This is the Selection Process This recruitment will be completed in several stages. First, candidates will be shortlisted based on the JEE Main 2025 score. After this, the selected candidates will be called for a “Services Selection Board (SSB)” interview. Successful candidates in the interview will undergo a medical test. Candidates successful in all these stages will be given rigorous training like NDA, after which they will be given a permanent commission in the Indian Army.