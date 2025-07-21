Indian Bank Announces 2025 Apprentice Recruitment: Graduate Opportunity

Applicants must possess a graduation degree (in any discipline) from a recognised university. This degree must have been obtained on or after 1 April 2021, and possession of a passing certificate is mandatory. The minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 28 years. Age will be calculated as per the cut-off date. Reserved categories such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) will receive upper age relaxations as per government regulations.