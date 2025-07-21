Indian Bank Announces 2025 Apprentice Recruitment: Graduate Opportunity

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Bank has announced apprenticeships for the year 2025, with a total of 1500 vacancies. This presents a great opportunity for those seeking a career in banking. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official Indian Bank website: www.indianbank.in. The application process commenced on 18 July 2025, and the deadline is 7 August 2025.
Applicants must possess a graduation degree (in any discipline) from a recognised university. This degree must have been obtained on or after 1 April 2021, and possession of a passing certificate is mandatory. The minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 28 years. Age will be calculated as per the cut-off date. Reserved categories such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) will receive upper age relaxations as per government regulations.
The application fee is ₹800 for General, OBC, and EWS categories. For SC/ST and PwBD candidates, the fee is ₹175.
Selection Process
Selection for apprentice positions will be based on an online examination and document verification. The exam date and other details will be released later on the Indian Bank website.
Visit the official website: www.indianbank.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘Apprentice Recruitment 2025’ link under the careers section.
Register by filling in the required information.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Keep a printout of the application for future reference.