Indian Navy Agniveer MR Musician Recruitment 2025

When and Where to Apply? Interested candidates can apply online from 5 July 2025 by visiting the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date for application is 13 July 2025. Eligibility Criteria Candidates must have passed the 10th (Matric) examination from a recognised board with at least 50% marks.

Only unmarried male and female candidates can apply. Marriage during the recruitment period and tenure will not be permitted. Candidates should also have an understanding of music (such as sur, taal, and song presentation).

Candidates must be proficient in playing any Indian or foreign musical instrument (such as keyboard, string, wind instrument, drums, etc.). Age Limit Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment must have been born between 1 September 2004 and 29 February 2008.

Selection Process Selection will be in three stages: Shortlisting based on 10th marks Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Music skill test and medical examination Physical Test Details For Men: 1.6 km run (6 minutes 30 seconds), 20 squats, push-ups, sit-ups

For Women: 1.6 km run (8 minutes), 15 squats, 10 push-ups, sit-ups Salary and Benefits First year salary: ₹30,000 per month Second year: ₹33,000 per month The tenure will be a total of four years, during which Agniveers will also receive other allowances and benefits.

Application Fee There will be no application fee for this recruitment process. The application is free for all categories. If you have a flair for music and dream of serving the nation, this Indian Navy opportunity is for you. The application process begins on 5 July, so keep your necessary documents ready and fill out the form on time.

For more information and application, visit: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in