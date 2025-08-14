Indian Navy Announces 1266 Tradesman Posts: Excellent Opportunity for Class 10 Pass Candidates

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to join the Indian Navy. The Navy has invited applications for 1266 positions of Civilian Tradesman Skilled. The application process commenced on 13 August 2025. Interested and eligible youth can apply by visiting the official website indiannavy.gov.in or onlineregistrationportal.in. The last date for applying is 2 September 2025. A total of 1266 posts are to be filled through this recruitment.