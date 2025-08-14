Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indian Navy Announces 1266 Tradesman Posts: Excellent Opportunity for Class 10 Pass Candidates

Candidates applying must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and completed apprenticeship training in the relevant trade.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2025
Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2025 (AI Image-Gemini)

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to join the Indian Navy. The Navy has invited applications for 1266 positions of Civilian Tradesman Skilled. The application process commenced on 13 August 2025. Interested and eligible youth can apply by visiting the official website indiannavy.gov.in or onlineregistrationportal.in. The last date for applying is 2 September 2025. A total of 1266 posts are to be filled through this recruitment.

Recruitment for these posts

Assistant – 49 posts
Civil Works – 17 posts
Electrical – 172 posts
Electronics and Gyro – 50 posts
Pattern Maker/Moulder/Foundrymen – 9 posts
Diesel Engine – 121 posts
Instrumentman – 9 posts
Machine – 56 posts
Mechanical Systems – 79 posts
Mechatronics – 23 posts
Metal – 217 posts
Millwright – 28 posts
Refrigeration and AC (Ref & AC) – 17 posts
Ship Building – 228 posts
Weapon Electronics – 49 posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The applicant must have passed class 10th from a recognised board and completed apprenticeship training in the relevant trade. For detailed recruitment information, the official notification can be viewed. Regarding the age limit, the candidate's age should be between 18 and 25 years. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first, the candidate should visit the official website onlineregistrationportal.in.
  • Click on the application link available on the website's homepage.
  • New users will have to register first.
  • Login, fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • After verifying the application, submit the prescribed fee.
  • Submit the form and save a printout for future reference.

Education News

Education News

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 04:45 pm

English News / Education News / Indian Navy Announces 1266 Tradesman Posts: Excellent Opportunity for Class 10 Pass Candidates
