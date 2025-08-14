Indian Navy Announces 1266 Tradesman Posts: Excellent Opportunity for Class 10 Pass Candidates

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people wishing to join the Indian Navy. The Navy has invited applications for 1266 positions of Civilian Tradesman Skilled. The application process commenced on 13 August 2025. Interested and eligible youth can apply by visiting the official website indiannavy.gov.in or onlineregistrationportal.in. The last date for applying is 2 September 2025. A total of 1266 posts are to be filled through this recruitment.
Assistant – 49 posts
Civil Works – 17 posts
Electrical – 172 posts
Electronics and Gyro – 50 posts
Pattern Maker/Moulder/Foundrymen – 9 posts
Diesel Engine – 121 posts
Instrumentman – 9 posts
Machine – 56 posts
Mechanical Systems – 79 posts
Mechatronics – 23 posts
Metal – 217 posts
Millwright – 28 posts
Refrigeration and AC (Ref & AC) – 17 posts
Ship Building – 228 posts
Weapon Electronics – 49 posts
The applicant must have passed class 10th from a recognised board and completed apprenticeship training in the relevant trade. For detailed recruitment information, the official notification can be viewed. Regarding the age limit, the candidate's age should be between 18 and 25 years. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.