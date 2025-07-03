Indian Navy Offers Golden Opportunity to JEE Main 2025 Qualifiers

Application Deadline The application process commenced on 30 June 2025, and interested candidates can apply online until 14 July 2025. Applications will only be accepted through the official Indian Navy website: joinindiannavy.gov.in. Eligibility Candidates must have passed their 12th-grade examination with a minimum of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) subjects.

A minimum of 50% marks in English in either 10th or 12th grade is mandatory. Candidates must have also appeared for the JEE (Main) 2025 examination as shortlisting will be based on the JEE’s All India Common Rank List (CRL).

Age Limit Candidates must have been born between 2 July 2006 and 1 January 2009 (both dates inclusive). Vacancy Details A total of 44 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive, with 6 positions reserved for women. Branch allocation (Executive or Technical) will be decided at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala, during training.

Selection Process Shortlisted candidates will be called for an SSB interview, which will be conducted from September 2025 onwards in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam. Selection will be entirely based on the SSB score and medical fitness. The final merit list will be prepared considering these criteria.

Required Documents While applying, candidates must upload scanned copies of the following documents: Class 10th and 12th mark sheets JEE Main 2025 scorecard Recent passport-size photograph Important Instructions A candidate can apply only once.

No changes can be made to the application after submission; therefore, please fill out the form carefully.