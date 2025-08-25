Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Application Deadline Today

Today is the last date to apply for 750 Apprentice positions at Indian Overseas Bank.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025
IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) had invited applications for 750 apprentice positions under its Apprentice Recruitment 2025 drive. The application process commenced on 10 August and concludes today, 25 August 2025. This is the last opportunity for candidates who have not yet applied. The examination will be held on 31 August 2025. Interested candidates can register on the official website, iob.in.

Details of IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025







































Bank NameIndian Overseas Bank (IOB)
Post NameApprentice
Total Posts750
Educational QualificationGraduation
Age Limit20 to 28 years
Salary₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per month
Selection ProcessOnline test and local language examination
Official Websiteiob.in

Application Fees























CategoryApplication Fee
PwBD Candidates₹472
SC/ST/Women Candidates₹708
General/OBC/EWS₹944

How to Apply for IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025

  • First, visit the official website, iob.in.
  • Go to the Careers section and select the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link.
  • Create a new registration and fill in your details.
  • Login using your user ID and password.
  • Carefully fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the online payment of the application fee.
  • Take a printout of the application after submission.

The IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is a fantastic opportunity for young people who wish to pursue a career in the banking sector. The last date for application is today, 25 August 2025, so interested candidates should apply in time and begin preparing for the examination.

