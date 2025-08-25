Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Application Deadline Today

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) had invited applications for 750 apprentice positions under its Apprentice Recruitment 2025 drive. The application process commenced on 10 August and concludes today, 25 August 2025. This is the last opportunity for candidates who have not yet applied. The examination will be held on 31 August 2025. Interested candidates can register on the official website, iob.in.