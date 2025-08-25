Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Application Deadline Today

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) had invited applications for 750 apprentice positions under its Apprentice Recruitment 2025 drive. The application process commenced on 10 August and concludes today, 25 August 2025. This is the last opportunity for candidates who have not yet applied. The examination will be held on 31 August 2025. Interested candidates can register on the official website, iob.in.
|Bank Name
|Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)
|Post Name
|Apprentice
|Total Posts
|750
|Educational Qualification
|Graduation
|Age Limit
|20 to 28 years
|Salary
|₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per month
|Selection Process
|Online test and local language examination
|Official Website
|iob.in
|Category
|Application Fee
|PwBD Candidates
|₹472
|SC/ST/Women Candidates
|₹708
|General/OBC/EWS
|₹944
The IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is a fantastic opportunity for young people who wish to pursue a career in the banking sector. The last date for application is today, 25 August 2025, so interested candidates should apply in time and begin preparing for the examination.