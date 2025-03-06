Indian Railways Cancels All Pending Group C Recruitments

RRB to Conduct Examinations Simultaneously, Indian Railways has decided to entrust the responsibility of departmental promotion examinations to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The RRB has successfully conducted several large-scale examinations, such as for Assistant Loco Pilot, RPF SI, Constable, Junior Engineer, and Clerk positions. Examinations conducted by the RRB are considered transparent and secure; therefore, it was decided to adopt this system for departmental promotions as well.

Indian Railways Group C: Senior Railway Officials Arrested According to sources, this step has been taken following a recent paper leak incident in the Loco Pilot promotion examination in the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Rail Mandal. In this case, the CBI took action and arrested 26 people, including two senior railway officials. Successful candidates in this examination were to be promoted to the post of Chief Loco Inspector (CLI).