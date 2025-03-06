scriptIndian Railways Cancels All Pending Group C Recruitments | Latest News | Patrika News
Indian Railways Cancels All Pending Group C Recruitments

The Railway Board has issued instructions to General Managers of all zones, stating that irregularities have been observed in recent departmental selection processes.

BharatMar 06, 2025 / 03:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Railways Group C: The Railway Board has taken a significant decision to cancel all departmental selections under Group ‘C’ category that were not completed by 4th March and whose approvals were pending. Instructions sent to the General Managers of all zones state that this decision to review these selection processes was taken in light of irregularities found in departmental selection processes in recent times. According to the Board, no new selection or examination process will be initiated until further orders.

RRB to Conduct Examinations

Simultaneously, Indian Railways has decided to entrust the responsibility of departmental promotion examinations to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The RRB has successfully conducted several large-scale examinations, such as for Assistant Loco Pilot, RPF SI, Constable, Junior Engineer, and Clerk positions. Examinations conducted by the RRB are considered transparent and secure; therefore, it was decided to adopt this system for departmental promotions as well.

Indian Railways Group C: Senior Railway Officials Arrested

According to sources, this step has been taken following a recent paper leak incident in the Loco Pilot promotion examination in the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Rail Mandal. In this case, the CBI took action and arrested 26 people, including two senior railway officials. Successful candidates in this examination were to be promoted to the post of Chief Loco Inspector (CLI).

Group C Exam: Approximately 1.3 Million Employees in Railways

Approximately 1.3 million employees work in Indian Railways, and now their departmental promotion examinations will be conducted under the supervision of the RRB to ensure fairness and transparency.

