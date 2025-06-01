IOCL Announces 1770 Apprentice Positions

IOCL Recruitment 2025 Notification Total Number of Positions – 1770 Post Name – Trade Apprentice/Technical Apprentice/Graduate Apprentice Department – Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment Type – Apprenticeship Training (12 months)

Application Method – Online Official Website – iocl.com Important Dates Application Start Date – 3 May 2025 Application Deadline – 2 June 2025 Expected Selection List Release Date – 9 June 2025

Document Verification Dates – 16 June to 24 June 2025 IOCL 2025 Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualifications and Eligibility Criteria Age Limit – Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years (as on 31 May 2025).

Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) as per government regulations.

12th pass is mandatory for some trades. ITI certificate is required for some positions. Engineering diploma is mandatory for technical positions. Graduation (BA, B.Sc, B.Com etc.) is required for some positions.

NSDC certificate may also be required for skilled trades. For detailed information on all eligibility criteria, please read the notification on IOCL’s official website. Training Duration and Selection Process Selected candidates will undergo 12 months of apprenticeship training.

Candidates will be selected based on merit and document verification. The selection list may be published on 9 June, followed by document verification. How to Apply -Visit the official IOCL website, iocl.com.

-Click on the ‘Careers’ or Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage. -Select the ‘New Registration’ option and fill in your basic details. -Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

-Check all information before submitting and then submit the form. -Keep a printout of the application for future reference. Important Advice Candidates should carefully read the entire notification before applying. Upload correct documents and eligibility certificates.

Fill out separate forms if applying for more than one position.