IOCL Announces 1770 Apprentice Positions

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced the recruitment of 1770 apprentices for the year 2025. Candidates who have completed their 12th standard, ITI, Diploma, or Graduation can apply online at iocl.com until 2nd June 2025. Details regarding eligibility criteria, age limits, and the application process are available here.

Jun 01, 2025 / 02:00 pm

Patrika Desk

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), one of India’s largest oil companies, has commenced the recruitment process for 1770 apprentice positions for the year 2025. This includes graduate, ITI, diploma, and 12th pass candidates under both technical and non-technical categories.

IOCL Recruitment 2025 Notification

Total Number of Positions – 1770

Post Name – Trade Apprentice/Technical Apprentice/Graduate Apprentice

Department – Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Recruitment Type – Apprenticeship Training (12 months)
Application Method – Online

Official Website – iocl.com

Important Dates

Application Start Date – 3 May 2025

Application Deadline – 2 June 2025

Expected Selection List Release Date – 9 June 2025
Document Verification Dates – 16 June to 24 June 2025

IOCL 2025 Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualifications and Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit – Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years (as on 31 May 2025).
Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) as per government regulations.
12th pass is mandatory for some trades.

ITI certificate is required for some positions.

Engineering diploma is mandatory for technical positions.

Graduation (BA, B.Sc, B.Com etc.) is required for some positions.
NSDC certificate may also be required for skilled trades.

For detailed information on all eligibility criteria, please read the notification on IOCL’s official website.

Training Duration and Selection Process

Selected candidates will undergo 12 months of apprenticeship training.
Candidates will be selected based on merit and document verification.

The selection list may be published on 9 June, followed by document verification.

How to Apply

-Visit the official IOCL website, iocl.com.
-Click on the ‘Careers’ or Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage.

-Select the ‘New Registration’ option and fill in your basic details.

-Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
-Check all information before submitting and then submit the form.

-Keep a printout of the application for future reference.

Important Advice

Candidates should carefully read the entire notification before applying.

Upload correct documents and eligibility certificates.
Fill out separate forms if applying for more than one position.

