Education News

IOCL Announces 537 Apprentice Vacancies

IOCL has announced 537 apprenticeships for recruitment in 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at iocl.com until 18 September 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for Apprentice positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through IOCL's official website, iocl.com. A total of 537 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive.

Important Dates

  • Application Process Begins: 29 August 2025
  • Application Deadline: 18 September 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Complete details regarding candidates' educational qualifications and age limits are provided in the official notification. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the notification before applying.

Selection Process

  • Candidate selection will be based on a merit list.
  • A panel-cum-merit list of all applicants will be prepared.
  • This will consider the percentage of candidates' academic scores (average of scores from all years/semesters).
  • Candidates will be ranked sequentially in the list based on their percentage scores.

Stipend

Selected candidates will receive a stipend every month as per the Apprentices Act 1961/1973 and the Apprentices Rules 1992/2019. This may be revised from time to time as per IOCL guidelines.

Important Information

Detailed information and the application link for this recruitment are available on IOCL's official website, iocl.com.

Published on:

31 Aug 2025 10:43 am

English News / Education News / IOCL Announces 537 Apprentice Vacancies
