IOCL Announces 537 Apprentice Vacancies

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for Apprentice positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through IOCL's official website, iocl.com. A total of 537 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive.
Complete details regarding candidates' educational qualifications and age limits are provided in the official notification. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the notification before applying.
Selected candidates will receive a stipend every month as per the Apprentices Act 1961/1973 and the Apprentices Rules 1992/2019. This may be revised from time to time as per IOCL guidelines.
Detailed information and the application link for this recruitment are available on IOCL's official website, iocl.com.