ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates

Interested candidates can apply until 5 PM on 16 June 2025. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the VSSC’s official website at www.vssc.gov.in.

Jun 07, 2025 / 05:26 pm

Patrika Desk

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has released a notification for recruitment to technical positions. This recruitment drive is for a total of 64 vacancies, including Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, and Pharmacist-A positions. The application process commenced on 2 June 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 5 PM on 16 June 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official VSSC website: www.vssc.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is 16 June 2025.

Who can apply?

Regarding eligibility for this recruitment, candidates must have at least a 10th-pass qualification and an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Applicants for the Pharmacist-A position must possess a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm). The applicant’s age should be between 18 and 35 years. Age relaxation for reserved categories will be given as per government rules.

Salary

The salary for Technician-B and Draughtsman-B positions will be ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 per month (Level-3). For Pharmacist-A, the salary is fixed at ₹29,200 – ₹92,300 per month (Level-5).

Vacancy Details

Technician-B (Trade-wise posts)
Fitter – 20
Electronic Mechanic – 11
Turner – 6
Machinist – 5
Electrician – 5
Electroplater – 3
Welder – 2
MRAC (Refrigeration/Air Conditioning) – 1
Motor Vehicle/Diesel Mechanic – 1
Photographer – 1
Carpenter – 1
Draughtsman-B (Mechanical): 7 posts
Pharmacist-A: 1 post

