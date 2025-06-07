ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates

Who can apply? Regarding eligibility for this recruitment, candidates must have at least a 10th-pass qualification and an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Applicants for the Pharmacist-A position must possess a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm). The applicant’s age should be between 18 and 35 years. Age relaxation for reserved categories will be given as per government rules.

Salary The salary for Technician-B and Draughtsman-B positions will be ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 per month (Level-3). For Pharmacist-A, the salary is fixed at ₹29,200 – ₹92,300 per month (Level-5). Vacancy Details Technician-B (Trade-wise posts)

Fitter – 20

Electronic Mechanic – 11

Turner – 6

Machinist – 5

Electrician – 5

Electroplater – 3

Welder – 2

MRAC (Refrigeration/Air Conditioning) – 1

Motor Vehicle/Diesel Mechanic – 1

Photographer – 1

Carpenter – 1

Draughtsman-B (Mechanical): 7 posts

Pharmacist-A: 1 post