ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates

Who can apply?Regarding eligibility for this recruitment, candidates must have at least a 10th-pass qualification and an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Applicants for the Pharmacist-A position must possess a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm). The applicant’s age should be between 18 and 35 years. Age relaxation for reserved categories will be given as per government rules.
SalaryThe salary for Technician-B and Draughtsman-B positions will be ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 per month (Level-3). For Pharmacist-A, the salary is fixed at ₹29,200 – ₹92,300 per month (Level-5).
Vacancy DetailsTechnician-B (Trade-wise posts)
Electronic Mechanic – 11
Turner – 6
Machinist – 5
Electrician – 5
Electroplater – 3
Welder – 2
MRAC (Refrigeration/Air Conditioning) – 1
Motor Vehicle/Diesel Mechanic – 1
Photographer – 1
Carpenter – 1
Draughtsman-B (Mechanical): 7 posts
Pharmacist-A: 1 post