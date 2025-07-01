JAC 11th Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result

When was the examination held? The Class 11th examination was held from 20 to 22 May 2025 in two shifts. First Shift: 10:46 AM to 12:00 PM Second Shift: Afternoon (until 2:00 PM)

How to check the JAC 11th Result 2025 Go to the official website of JAC, jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Click on the 'Results of Class XI Annual Examination – 2025' link. Enter your roll code and roll number. Click on the 'Submit' button. Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference. Approximately 3.5 lakh students appeared for this examination.