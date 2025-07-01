scriptJAC 11th Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

JAC 11th Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result

The JAC 11th Result 2025 has been declared. Students can check their results on the official website, jacresults.com, using their roll number and roll code.

Jul 01, 2025 / 05:04 pm

Patrika Desk

JAC 11th Result 2025

JAC 11th Result 2025 (Image: Official Website)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, released the Class 11th results on 1 July 2025. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the websites jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

How was the JAC 11th Result 2025 prepared?

This year’s result was prepared based on the marks of the internal assessment (10 marks) and the OMR-based examination (5 subjects). This method was adopted throughout Jharkhand this year.

When was the examination held?

The Class 11th examination was held from 20 to 22 May 2025 in two shifts.

First Shift: 10:46 AM to 12:00 PM

Second Shift: Afternoon (until 2:00 PM)
Approximately 3.5 lakh students appeared for this examination.

How to check the JAC 11th Result 2025

  • Go to the official website of JAC, jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘Results of Class XI Annual Examination – 2025’ link.
  • Enter your roll code and roll number.
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Why was there a delay in the JAC 11th Result 2025?

It is noteworthy that JAC had initially planned to conduct the examination from 6 to 8 March 2025, but due to the post of the council’s chairperson being vacant since 18 January, the examination could not be held on time. This also caused a delay in the results. Last year, the Class 11th result was declared on 18 May, while this year it was released in July.
JAC 11th Result 2025 Direct Link

News / Education News / JAC 11th Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

National News

Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

in 2 hours

Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

National News

Four Killed, Five Injured in a Factory Blast in Tamil Nadu

in 3 hours

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

15 minutes ago

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

Jaipur

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

3 hours ago

Latest Education News

AFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended

Education News

AFMS BSc Nursing Application Deadline Extended

in 5 hours

AKTU One View Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now

Education News

AKTU One View Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now

in 2 hours

Muharram school holiday 2025 date: Will schools be closed on 6 or 7 July?

Education News

Muharram school holiday 2025 date: Will schools be closed on 6 or 7 July?

in 2 hours

BSF Recruitment 2025: 123 Constable & Head Constable Posts Open

Education News

BSF Recruitment 2025: 123 Constable & Head Constable Posts Open

in 46 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.