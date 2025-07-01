JAC 11th Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result

When was the examination held? The Class 11th examination was held from 20 to 22 May 2025 in two shifts. First Shift: 10:46 AM to 12:00 PM Second Shift: Afternoon (until 2:00 PM)
Approximately 3.5 lakh students appeared for this examination.
How to check the JAC 11th Result 2025
- Go to the official website of JAC, jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Click on the ‘Results of Class XI Annual Examination – 2025’ link.
- Enter your roll code and roll number.
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Why was there a delay in the JAC 11th Result 2025? It is noteworthy that JAC had initially planned to conduct the examination from 6 to 8 March 2025, but due to the post of the council’s chairperson being vacant since 18 January, the examination could not be held on time. This also caused a delay in the results. Last year, the Class 11th result was declared on 18 May, while this year it was released in July.