Jamia Millia Islamia Launches New Undergraduate Programs, Including German and Japanese

Jamia Millia Islamia: Jamia Millia Islamia has opened new avenues for students for the academic year 2025-26. The university has introduced, for the first time, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in German Studies and Japanese Studies. In addition, an Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling has also been included.
All these programmes are part of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2025. The German and Japanese Studies courses are not only focused on language teaching but will also equip students with cultural understanding, translation, interpretation, and industry-relevant skills.
The Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling is recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). After completing this diploma, students can work as an RCI-approved counsellor. Employment opportunities will be available in educational institutions, hospitals, clinics, healthcare centres, government organisations, and NGOs.
Jamia Millia Islamia believes that these language-based courses will further strengthen cultural and professional ties between India and Japan and Europe.