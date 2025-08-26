Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jamia Millia Islamia Launches New Undergraduate Programs, Including German and Japanese

Jamia Millia Islamia has launched new undergraduate (UG) programmes for the 2025-26 academic session. Students can now pursue German and Japanese language studies, as well as an advanced diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling. Read the news for details.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

jamia millia islamia course admissions
jamia millia islamia course admissions (Image: jamia millia islamia)

Jamia Millia Islamia: Jamia Millia Islamia has opened new avenues for students for the academic year 2025-26. The university has introduced, for the first time, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in German Studies and Japanese Studies. In addition, an Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling has also been included.

Courses under the New Education Policy

All these programmes are part of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2025. The German and Japanese Studies courses are not only focused on language teaching but will also equip students with cultural understanding, translation, interpretation, and industry-relevant skills.

Career Opportunities with the Counselling Diploma

The Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling is recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). After completing this diploma, students can work as an RCI-approved counsellor. Employment opportunities will be available in educational institutions, hospitals, clinics, healthcare centres, government organisations, and NGOs.

How to Apply?

  • Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official link.
  • First, click on New Registration.
  • After filling in the necessary details, you can select the course.
  • After successful registration, the admission process will be completed.

Boost to Cultural Relations

Jamia Millia Islamia believes that these language-based courses will further strengthen cultural and professional ties between India and Japan and Europe.

