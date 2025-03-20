scriptJamia Millia Islamia raises fees | Jamia Millia Islamia raises fees | Latest News | Patrika News
Jamia Millia Islamia raises fees

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has increased fees for science subjects, along with other courses. Students pursuing a BSc in Geography, Mathematics, and Physics will now have to pay ₹10,475 per year.

BharatMar 20, 2025 / 03:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Tuition fees for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University have increased by 19% to 41% this year. According to media reports, the highest increase has been recorded in courses related to humanities, social sciences, and science. Fees for technical and professional courses have also been revised. However, the university administration has not yet issued any official statement on this matter.

Jamia Millia Islamia: Fee Hike Across Departments

For students enrolling in UG and PG Persian courses, fees have increased by 41.41%, raising the annual fee from ₹6,700 to ₹9,475. Similarly, Arabic courses saw a 37.5% increase, with fees rising from ₹7,200 to ₹9,875. BA (Turkish, French, Spanish) courses also experienced a 37.15% increase, bringing the fee to ₹9,875. Fees for MA and BA students in Political Science, History, and Sociology, as well as the four-year multidisciplinary BA programme, have increased by 32.99% from ₹7,425 to ₹9,875. The BCom (Hons) fee has also increased by the same amount, reaching ₹9,875 annually.

Fees for Science and Technical Courses

Fees for science subjects have also increased. BSc students in Geography, Mathematics, and Physics will now pay ₹10,475 per year, up from ₹7,800 last year – a 34.29% increase. Engineering courses have also seen revisions. BTech programme fees have increased by 19.04%, from ₹16,150 to ₹19,225. The annual MTech fee is now ₹21,375, up from ₹18,350, representing a 16.48% increase.

Law Course Fee Hike

For law courses, students will now pay ₹17,850 per year for BA LLB and LLM programmes, up from ₹15,000 – a 19% increase. The university administration has not yet responded to this fee hike.

