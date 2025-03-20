Jamia Millia Islamia raises fees

Jamia Millia Islamia: Fee Hike Across Departments For students enrolling in UG and PG Persian courses, fees have increased by 41.41%, raising the annual fee from ₹6,700 to ₹9,475. Similarly, Arabic courses saw a 37.5% increase, with fees rising from ₹7,200 to ₹9,875. BA (Turkish, French, Spanish) courses also experienced a 37.15% increase, bringing the fee to ₹9,875. Fees for MA and BA students in Political Science, History, and Sociology, as well as the four-year multidisciplinary BA programme, have increased by 32.99% from ₹7,425 to ₹9,875. The BCom (Hons) fee has also increased by the same amount, reaching ₹9,875 annually.

Fees for Science and Technical Courses Fees for science subjects have also increased. BSc students in Geography, Mathematics, and Physics will now pay ₹10,475 per year, up from ₹7,800 last year – a 34.29% increase. Engineering courses have also seen revisions. BTech programme fees have increased by 19.04%, from ₹16,150 to ₹19,225. The annual MTech fee is now ₹21,375, up from ₹18,350, representing a 16.48% increase.