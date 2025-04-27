Jammu and Kashmir Daughter Achieves Rank 40 in UPSC Exam Through Self-Study

MBBS Degree Before UPSC Iram hails from Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. She overcame numerous challenges and achieved success despite difficult circumstances. Media reports suggest that Iram comes from a village with limited resources, but she did not let these obstacles deter her. Before entering civil service, she obtained her MBBS degree in 2018. However, she then decided to pursue a career in national service.

Cracked UPSC Without Coaching Dr. Iram Chaudhary began preparing for the UPSC exam but failed in three consecutive attempts. However, she did not give up hope. Through hard work and self-belief, she achieved success. Interestingly, she never relied on coaching classes.