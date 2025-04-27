scriptJammu and Kashmir Daughter Achieves Rank 40 in UPSC Exam Through Self-Study | Latest News | Patrika News
Jammu and Kashmir Daughter Achieves Rank 40 in UPSC Exam Through Self-Study

Apr 27, 2025 / 06:18 pm

UPSC Success Story: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE), with a total of 1009 candidates succeeding. Prayagraj’s Shakti Dubey topped the exam, securing first rank. Many candidates demonstrated their determination and hard work through their success. One such candidate is Dr. Iram Chaudhary from Jammu and Kashmir. Despite facing failure three times, Iram persevered and achieved an AIR 40 rank in the UPSC CSE 2024 on her fourth attempt.

MBBS Degree Before UPSC

Iram hails from Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. She overcame numerous challenges and achieved success despite difficult circumstances. Media reports suggest that Iram comes from a village with limited resources, but she did not let these obstacles deter her. Before entering civil service, she obtained her MBBS degree in 2018. However, she then decided to pursue a career in national service.

Cracked UPSC Without Coaching

Dr. Iram Chaudhary began preparing for the UPSC exam but failed in three consecutive attempts. However, she did not give up hope. Through hard work and self-belief, she achieved success. Interestingly, she never relied on coaching classes.

Also Took the Exam in 2023

Iram scored 906 marks in the UPSC CSE 2023, achieving 724 in the written exam and 182 in the interview. This time, she secured an AIR 40 rank, reflecting her hard work and determination. She scored 819 marks in the written exam and 182 in the interview. Iram has been selected for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

