JEE Advanced 2025 Applications Starts

JEE Advanced 2025: General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹3,200. Female, SC, ST and PwD category candidates will have to pay ₹1,600.

Apr 23, 2025 / 05:04 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Advanced Registration Starts: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has commenced the application process for JEE Advanced 2025 from 23 April. Candidates who have successfully cleared the JEE Main 2025 examination can now register online through the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.
The last date for submitting applications is 2 May 2025, while the fee payment deadline is 5 May 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for general category candidates is ₹3,200. For female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the fee is ₹1,600. It is important to note that the fee once paid is neither refundable nor transferable.

JEE Advanced Registration Starts: How to Apply

  • To apply, visit the official portal, jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on the registration link.
  • Fill in the required information and complete the application form.
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a printout for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2025: Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours duration. Attendance in both papers is mandatory. The exam will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

JEE Advanced 2025 Applications Starts

