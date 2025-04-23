JEE Advanced 2025 Applications Starts

The last date for submitting applications is 2 May 2025, while the fee payment deadline is 5 May 2025.
JEE Advanced 2025: Application Fee The application fee for general category candidates is ₹3,200. For female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the fee is ₹1,600. It is important to note that the fee once paid is neither refundable nor transferable.
JEE Advanced Registration Starts: How to Apply
- To apply, visit the official portal, jeeadv.ac.in.
- Click on the registration link.
- Fill in the required information and complete the application form.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a printout for future reference.
JEE Advanced 2025: Exam Pattern
The exam will consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours duration. Attendance in both papers is mandatory. The exam will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.