JEE Advanced 2025 Applications Starts

The last date for submitting applications is 2 May 2025, while the fee payment deadline is 5 May 2025. JEE Advanced 2025: Application Fee The application fee for general category candidates is ₹3,200. For female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the fee is ₹1,600. It is important to note that the fee once paid is neither refundable nor transferable.

JEE Advanced Registration Starts: How to Apply To apply, visit the official portal, jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the registration link.

Fill in the required information and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout for future reference. JEE Advanced 2025: Exam Pattern The exam will consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours duration. Attendance in both papers is mandatory. The exam will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The exam will consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours duration. Attendance in both papers is mandatory. The exam will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.