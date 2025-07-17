JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecards Released: Download by These Steps

JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard OUT: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur released the JEE Advanced 2025 scorecards today, 17 July 2025, on its official website. All candidates who appeared for the examination can now view their scorecards by visiting jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was held on 18 May 2025. This exam was conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) in two shifts. Paper 1: from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Paper 2: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Two papers were mandatory in the examination, and a total of 1.87 lakh students participated.