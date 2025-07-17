17 July 2025,

Thursday

Education News

JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecards Released: Download by These Steps

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was conducted in a computer-based mode (CBT) in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard OUT
JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard OUT (Source: Patrika)

JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard OUT: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur released the JEE Advanced 2025 scorecards today, 17 July 2025, on its official website. All candidates who appeared for the examination can now view their scorecards by visiting jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was held on 18 May 2025. This exam was conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) in two shifts. Paper 1: from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Paper 2: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Two papers were mandatory in the examination, and a total of 1.87 lakh students participated.

JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard: How to Download the Scorecard

To download the scorecard, visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
Click on the ‘JEE Advanced 2025 Result’ link available on the website's homepage.
Now log in by entering your registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.
The scorecard will appear on your screen.
Download the scorecard and keep a printout for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling 2025

The sixth round seat allotment result under the ongoing JoSAA counselling for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs has also been released. Candidates can check their seat allotment by visiting josaa.nic.in.

JEE Advanced Examination

The JEE Advanced examination has a maximum total of 360 marks, equally divided into two separate papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper is worth 180 marks. The examination has three main subjects: Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. A total of 120 marks are allotted for each subject, equally distributed across both papers, i.e., 60 marks for each subject in each paper. To determine a candidate's rank, it is necessary that they achieve the minimum qualifying marks in all subjects, as well as meet the minimum overall score.

