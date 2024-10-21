scriptNTA Release the exam calender for JEE Main 2025 | JEE Main 2025 Date: When will the JEE Exam be held, | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

NTA Release the exam calender for JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam calendar for JEE Main 2025. Get more information –

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 03:52 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Main 2025 Date
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam calendar for JEE Main 2025. Before announcing the dates, NTA has sought guidance from the Ministry of Education. According to the information received, NTA has prepared the exam calendar and sent it to the Education Department. Therefore, the dates are likely to be announced soon.
NTA will soon release the exam calendar for JEE Main 2025 on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who want to appear for the exam should keep an eye on the official website.

JEE Main 2025 Date Soon

According to officials, the dates will be announced after October 21, which will include the official exam schedule. This schedule will provide candidates with necessary details such as exam timing, registration process, eligibility criteria, and application fee structure. Additionally, it will also inform about the registration process, including payment of application fees, uploading of photos and signatures, etc.

Optional Questions Removed

It is worth noting that NTA has recently issued a notice stating that optional questions will no longer be available in Section B. These optional questions were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, students will not have the option to choose 5 out of 10 questions. Instead, they will have to answer all questions. After the changes made by NTA, only 5 questions will be asked in each subject in Section B. Candidates will have to answer all 5 questions in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) without any option.

News / Education News / NTA Release the exam calender for JEE Main 2025

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan seeks additional $2 billion from IMF to combat climate change

world

Pakistan seeks additional $2 billion from IMF to combat climate change

in 2 hours

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

Cricket News

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

in 2 hours

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

Health

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

1 hour ago

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

Education News

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

NTA Release the exam calender for JEE Main 2025

Education News

NTA Release the exam calender for JEE Main 2025

in 2 hours

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

Education News

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

in 2 hours

Rajasthan’s Agriculture Department: Know the Application, Recruitment and other details

Jobs

Rajasthan’s Agriculture Department: Know the Application, Recruitment and other details

2 hours ago

Madarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state

Education News

Madarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.