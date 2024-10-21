NTA Release the exam calender for JEE Main 2025

jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who want to appear for the exam should keep an eye on the official website. JEE Main 2025 Date Soon According to officials, the dates will be announced after October 21, which will include the official exam schedule. This schedule will provide candidates with necessary details such as exam timing, registration process, eligibility criteria, and application fee structure. Additionally, it will also inform about the registration process, including payment of application fees, uploading of photos and signatures, etc. NTA will soon release the exam calendar for JEE Main 2025 on its official website. Candidates who want to appear for the exam should keep an eye on the official website.According to officials, the dates will be announced after October 21, which will include the official exam schedule. This schedule will provide candidates with necessary details such as exam timing, registration process, eligibility criteria, and application fee structure. Additionally, it will also inform about the registration process, including payment of application fees, uploading of photos and signatures, etc.

Optional Questions Removed It is worth noting that NTA has recently issued a notice stating that optional questions will no longer be available in Section B. These optional questions were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, students will not have the option to choose 5 out of 10 questions. Instead, they will have to answer all questions. After the changes made by NTA, only 5 questions will be asked in each subject in Section B. Candidates will have to answer all 5 questions in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) without any option.