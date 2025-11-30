Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

JEE Main 2026: Made a Mistake in Your Form? NTA Opens 2-Day Correction Window

Have you made a mistake in your JEE Main 2026 form? Don't panic, NTA has given only 2 days for corrections. Know the step-by-step process for editing the form.

Nov 30, 2025

JEE Main exam (Image: Patrika)

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Often, mistakes are made in haste while filling out forms. Sometimes the spelling of a name is incorrect, sometimes the date of birth, and sometimes something else... If you are also an aspirant of JEE Main 2026 and have made a mistake while filling out the form this time, then this news is for you.

In fact, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the JEE Main 2026 Correction Window, allowing you to correct your mistakes. But remember, this is the last chance for correction, and time is very limited.

Only Two Days Available

NTA has clarified that the correction window will be open for a limited time. This facility will be available between December 1 and December 2. This means you will have 48 hours to correct your mistakes.

Therefore, if you feel that something needs to be updated in the form, keep an eye on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in immediately.

What Can Be Changed?

The biggest question in the minds of students is what exactly can they change? NTA has provided a list for this. You can make changes to the information given below.

  • Your name, mother's or father's name.
  • Class 10th and 12th academic qualifications.
  • Date of Birth (DOB) and Gender.
  • Category or sub-category (e.g., PwD status).
  • Signature.
  • Choice of paper and medium of examination (Hindi/English, etc.).
  • Examination city (this can be chosen based on your address).

These Things Will Not Change

Be careful, NTA has kept some things 'fixed', which you will not be able to edit even if you want to. For security reasons, your mobile number, email ID, home address (permanent and present), emergency contact, and uploaded photograph cannot be changed. Therefore, carefully check the remaining options that are open.

Step-by-Step Method for Error Correction

If you don't know how to make corrections, just follow these simple steps.

  • First, go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • There you will see the 'Registered Candidate Login' link, click on it.
  • Log in by entering your application number and password (or date of birth).
  • Now, your filled form will open on your screen.
  • Select the section with the error and fill in the correct information.
  • After checking everything, press the 'Submit' button and save the changes.

Special Instructions Regarding Photograph and Signature

The biggest reason for form rejection is often a poor photograph or signature. NTA has stated that the photograph must be very clear. If the photo is blurry, the form may be rejected.

  • What to do: You can get your photo taken while wearing glasses (for vision correction). Photos can be in colour or black-and-white.
  • What not to do: Do not wear sunglasses or a cap in the photograph.

Similarly, upload your signature only after writing it clearly on a white paper.

Don't Panic, There Are More Opportunities...

Finally, an important piece of advice for students. Sometimes students are stressed about what will happen if they miss Session 1. Remember, missing JEE Main Session 1 does not disqualify you. You also have the option of Session 2. Many students deliberately appear only for the second session to balance their preparation with board examinations.

