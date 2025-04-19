scriptScore Required in JEE Main to Qualify for JEE Advanced | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Score Required in JEE Main to Qualify for JEE Advanced

JEE Main Session 2 Result: The NTA has released the results for JEE Main Session 2 today. Let’s fin d out the minimum marks required in JEE Main to qualify for JEE Advanced 2025.

Apr 19, 2025 / 03:02 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Main Session 2 Result
JEE Main Session 2 Result: The JEE Main exam is conducted annually for admission to IIT colleges across India. On 19 April 2025, the NTA released the results for JEE Main Session 2. Omprakash Behera created history by achieving an All India Rank 1 in JEE Main Session 2, scoring a perfect 300 out of 300. Let’s find out the minimum score required in JEE Main to qualify for JEE Advanced 2025.

Last Year’s Cut-off

Candidates who pass the JEE Main should be aware of the qualifying marks for JEE Advanced. Passing the JEE Advanced exam is mandatory for admission to IITs. Looking at last year’s cut-off, candidates needed to score 93.1023262 percentile or higher in JEE Main to appear for JEE Advanced. Additionally, students needed to be within the top 250,000 ranks.

Key Factors for Qualifying JEE Advanced

The NTA considers various factors to calculate the minimum score for JEE Advanced eligibility, such as:

  • The difficulty level of the exam
  • The total number of seats available in the participating institutes in JEE Main
  • The previous year’s cut-off trend

What is the minimum score required to be eligible for JEE Advanced?

Candidates must score above 93.10 out of 300 to be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam.

What is the final rank for applying to the JEE Advanced exam?

Those within the top 250,000 ranks will be able to apply for the JEE Advanced exam. The final rank will depend on the candidate’s category, JEE Main performance, and the difficulty level of the exam, among other factors.

News / Education News / Score Required in JEE Main to Qualify for JEE Advanced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

2 hours ago

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

Special

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

1 hour ago

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

1 hour ago

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

33 minutes ago

Latest Education News

Nagaur: Online Attendance for Government School Students

Education News

Nagaur: Online Attendance for Government School Students

in 4 hours

Uttarakhand Board Releases Class 10th and 12th Results

Education News

Uttarakhand Board Releases Class 10th and 12th Results

in 2 hours

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

Special

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

1 hour ago

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.