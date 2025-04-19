Score Required in JEE Main to Qualify for JEE Advanced

Last Year’s Cut-off Candidates who pass the JEE Main should be aware of the qualifying marks for JEE Advanced. Passing the JEE Advanced exam is mandatory for admission to IITs. Looking at last year’s cut-off, candidates needed to score 93.1023262 percentile or higher in JEE Main to appear for JEE Advanced. Additionally, students needed to be within the top 250,000 ranks.

Key Factors for Qualifying JEE Advanced The NTA considers various factors to calculate the minimum score for JEE Advanced eligibility, such as: The difficulty level of the exam

The total number of seats available in the participating institutes in JEE Main

