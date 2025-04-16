scriptJEE Mains 2025 Results Expected Soon: Check Online | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Mains 2025 Results Expected Soon: Check Online

JEE Mains: The Paper 1 examination for BE and BTech courses was conducted on 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 April 2025. Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Plan) was held on 9 April.

BharatApr 16, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon announce the final answer key, cut-off marks, and results for Session 2 (Paper 1) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025. Reports suggest the scorecards may be released on or before 17 April on the official website. Students are eagerly awaiting their results following the conclusion of the examination.

JEE Mains Session 2: When was the exam conducted?

Paper 1 for BE and BTech courses was conducted on 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 April 2025. Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Plan) was held on 9 April. Earlier, Session 1 exams were held on 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 January, and the results were declared on 11 February.

JEE Mains 2025 Result: Possible Increase in Cut-off

Approximately 12.5 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main exam this year. Due to such a large number of candidates, an increase in the cut-off marks is anticipated. Only students who rank within the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Main will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2025. JEE Advanced is the entrance examination for admission to IITs.

JEE Mains 2025 Result: Where and How to Check the Result?

Students can check their scorecards and the final answer key on the websites listed below:

nta.ac.in
jeemain.nta.nic.in
examinationservices.com

JEE Mains Result: How to Check the Result

To view the result, first go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Then click on the “JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result” link.
Enter your application number and password.
After logging in, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen, including marks for both BE/BTech papers.

