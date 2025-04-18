JEE Mains Final Result: Link Removed Shortly After Answer Key Release; Result Expected Today

JEE Mains Final Result: Expected Cut-off After the release of the final answer key, candidates were expecting the results. It is now anticipated that the results may be declared at any time. A higher number of students participated in the exam this time, leading to expectations of an increased cut-off. According to experts, the cut-off for the General Category could be between 93 and 95 percentile, which is approximately 85-90 marks (out of 300). For the OBC-NCL and EWS categories, the cut-off is estimated to be between 91 and 93 percentile, or approximately 80-85 marks. For the SC category, it could be between 82 and 86 percentile, and for the ST category, between 73 and 80 percentile, which would be around 50 to 65 marks.

JEE Mains Session 2: Exam Dates The JEE Main Session-2 BE/B.Tech (Paper-I) exam was conducted on 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 April 2025. This exam was held at 531 centres located in 285 cities across India and 15 cities abroad. Paper-2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) was held on 9 April. Students are eagerly awaiting the results after the exam.

JEE Mains Result: Steps to Check the Result To view the result, first visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main 2025 Session-2 Result’ link in the ‘LATEST NEWS’ section.

Enter your application number, password, and captcha on the login page. The result will be displayed on the screen, which you can then download.