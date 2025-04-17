scriptJEE Mains Session 2 Results Expected Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Mains Session 2 Results Expected Today

JEE Mains Result: The NTA may release the final answer key either before or on the same day as the results. This will allow students to compare their answers and estimate their potential scores. Students who raised objections to the provisional answer key can see the resolution in the final key.

BharatApr 17, 2025 / 01:12 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Mains Result 2025

JEE Mains Result Session 2: Important news has emerged for candidates who appeared in the second session of JEE Main 2025. According to information released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Session-2 result is scheduled to be declared on 17 April, today. Therefore, the result may be released anytime today.

JEE Mains Result 2025: Where and How to Check the Result?

The JEE Main 2025 result will be available online on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can view their scorecards by logging in using their login credentials—application number, password, and captcha code. No individual notification of the result will be given.

JEE Mains Result: Final Answer Key Possible Before Result

The NTA may also release the final answer key before or on the same day as the result. This will allow students to check their answers and estimate their potential score. Students who raised objections on the provisional answer key can see the resolution in the final key.

JEE Mains Result: Steps to Check the Result

To view the result, first go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main 2025 Session-2 Result’ link in the ‘LATEST NEWS’ section.
Enter your application number, password, and captcha on the login page.

The result will appear on the screen, which you can download.

JEE Mains Result Session 2: Top 2.5 Lakh Candidates Will Qualify

After the result is released, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will qualify for JEE Advanced 2025. Only those students who achieve an All India Rank (AIR) within the cutoff will be able to participate in the next exam.

Education News / JEE Mains Session 2 Results Expected Today

