JEE Mains Session 2 Results Expected Today

JEE Mains Result 2025: Where and How to Check the Result? The JEE Main 2025 result will be available online on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can view their scorecards by logging in using their login credentials—application number, password, and captcha code. No individual notification of the result will be given.

JEE Mains Result: Final Answer Key Possible Before Result The NTA may also release the final answer key before or on the same day as the result. This will allow students to check their answers and estimate their potential score. Students who raised objections on the provisional answer key can see the resolution in the final key.

JEE Mains Result: Steps to Check the Result To view the result, first go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main 2025 Session-2 Result’ link in the ‘LATEST NEWS’ section.