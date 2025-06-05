Jharkhand Board Inter Arts Result 2025 Out at 2 PM Today

When will the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result be released? JAC has confirmed that the Jharkhand Intermediate Arts result will be released on 5 June at 2 PM. Students will be able to check their scorecards directly through the link after the result is announced.

Where to check the JAC Board Result 2025? Students can use the following official websites to check their Jharkhand Board Inter Result.

• jac.jharkhand.gov.in

• jacresults.com

• jac.jharkhand.gov.in/result The result can be checked on any of these websites.