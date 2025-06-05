Jharkhand Board Inter Arts Result 2025 Out at 2 PM Today

When will the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result be released?JAC has confirmed that the Jharkhand Intermediate Arts result will be released on 5 June at 2 PM. Students will be able to check their scorecards directly through the link after the result is announced.
Where to check the JAC Board Result 2025?Students can use the following official websites to check their Jharkhand Board Inter Result.
• jac.jharkhand.gov.in
• jacresults.com
• jac.jharkhand.gov.in/result The result can be checked on any of these websites.
How to check the result?Follow these simple steps to view your result.
- First, visit the jacresults.com website.
- On the homepage, you will see the link ‘JAC 12th Arts Result 2025’; click on it.
- A new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number and roll code.
- Fill in the captcha code and click the ‘Submit’ button.
- Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen, which you can also download or print.