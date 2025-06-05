scriptJharkhand Board Inter Arts Result 2025 Out at 2 PM Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Jharkhand Board Inter Arts Result 2025 Out at 2 PM Today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Class 12 Arts stream results for the year 2025 today at 2 PM. Students can check their results online using their roll number and roll code.

Jun 05, 2025 / 01:19 pm

Patrika Desk

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 (Image Source: AI)

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is scheduled to announce the Intermediate Examination results (Arts Stream) today, 5 June 2025. The result link will be activated on the official JAC board website at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 Arts stream examination this year can check their results online using their roll number and roll code.

When will the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result be released?

JAC has confirmed that the Jharkhand Intermediate Arts result will be released on 5 June at 2 PM. Students will be able to check their scorecards directly through the link after the result is announced.

Where to check the JAC Board Result 2025?

Students can use the following official websites to check their Jharkhand Board Inter Result.
• jac.jharkhand.gov.in
• jacresults.com
• jac.jharkhand.gov.in/result

The result can be checked on any of these websites.

How to check the result?

Follow these simple steps to view your result.

  1. First, visit the jacresults.com website.
  2. On the homepage, you will see the link ‘JAC 12th Arts Result 2025’; click on it.
  3. A new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number and roll code.
  4. Fill in the captcha code and click the ‘Submit’ button.
  5. Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen, which you can also download or print.

What to do if you forget your Roll Number?

If students have forgotten their roll number or roll code, there is no need to worry. This information is given on your JAC Admit Card 2025. If the admit card is also lost, you can contact your teacher or principal at your school. They will assist you.
Direct link to check the result – Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025

