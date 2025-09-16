Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Notification Released

Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity for less educated youth to get a government job. The notification for Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2025 has been released. Youth had been waiting for this notification for many months. The Jharkhand Home Guard Department has released a recruitment notification for a total of 463 posts. Even candidates who have passed only class 7 or class 10 can apply for this recruitment. The application process has started on 15 September 2025, and candidates can apply online until 30 September 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the department's official website jharkhand.gov.in.
Regarding educational qualifications, the minimum qualification for the general category is class 10 pass. For candidates from other categories, class 7 pass is also sufficient to apply. The minimum age for application is 19 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per rules. The application fee is fixed at ₹100 for all categories.
Candidates will be selected for the Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment based on a three-stage process. This includes a written examination, a physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification. More information related to this recruitment can be found in the notification.