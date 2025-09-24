Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment: Salary Details for Selected Candidates

Jharkhand Home Guard Bharti 2025: The notification for Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment has already been released. This is an excellent opportunity for young people with limited education to get a government job, as candidates who have passed class 7 or class 10 can apply. The application process began on 15 September 2025, and candidates can apply online until 30 September 2025. A total of 463 positions will be filled through this Home Guard recruitment in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the department's official website: jharkhand.gov.in.
Regarding the salary of a Jharkhand Home Guard jawan, their pay depends on several factors, including the total number of days worked, the district, the number of days worked, and current regulations. The estimated daily wage is ₹1,088. Based on this, the salary comes to around ₹26,000 to ₹30,000.
Regarding educational qualifications, the minimum qualification for the general category is class 10 pass. For candidates from other categories, passing class 7 is sufficient to apply. The minimum age for application is 19 years, and the maximum age is 40 years. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations. The application fee is ₹100 for all categories.
The selection of candidates for the Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment will be based on three stages: a written examination, a physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification. More information related to this recruitment can be found in the notification.