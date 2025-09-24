Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment: Salary Details for Selected Candidates

Jharkhand Home Guard Bharti 2025: The notification for Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment has already been released. This is an excellent opportunity for young people with limited education to get a government job, as candidates who have passed class 7 or class 10 can apply. The application process began on 15 September 2025, and candidates can apply online until 30 September 2025. A total of 463 positions will be filled through this Home Guard recruitment in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the department's official website: jharkhand.gov.in.