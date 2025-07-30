JNVST Class 6 Admission Deadline Extended

JNVST Admission Class 6: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the last date for online registration for Class 6 admissions for the 2026-27 session. Students can now apply until 13 August 2025. The previous deadline was 29 July 2025. Interested students can register for free through the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Students will be admitted to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the same district as their permanent residence. Uploading a residence certificate is mandatory during the application process.
The applicant's date of birth should be between 1 May 2014 and 31 July 2016.
The student must have passed Class 5 from a government, government-aided, or recognised school.
75% of the total seats are reserved for students from rural areas, while the remaining 25% of seats will be filled based on merit from both urban and rural areas.
Students will only get one chance to take the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST).
Passport-size photograph of the student (10-100 KB, JPG/JPEG)
Signature of the student (10-100 KB, JPG/JPEG)
Signatures of parents (10-100 KB, JPG/JPEG)
Caste certificate for students belonging to reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC) (50-300 KB, JPG/JPEG)
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has also invited applications for admission to vacant seats in Classes 9 and 11. Applications can be submitted until 23 September 2025. Selection will be through an entrance examination, which will be held on 7 February 2026.