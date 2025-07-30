JNVST Class 6 Admission Deadline Extended

The applicant's date of birth should be between 1 May 2014 and 31 July 2016.

The student must have passed Class 5 from a government, government-aided, or recognised school.

75% of the total seats are reserved for students from rural areas, while the remaining 25% of seats will be filled based on merit from both urban and rural areas.

Students will only get one chance to take the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST).