Jobs: Rajasthan government announces over 3,900 vacancies for women with work-from-home option

A great job opportunity has arisen for women, offering the convenience of work from home. The Rajasthan government has launched a new scheme called “Mukhyamantri Work From Home-Job Work Yojana”, providing employment opportunities for women from the comfort of their homes. This scheme facilitates the recruitment of women in private companies, enabling them to earn money while working from home. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website: mahilawfh.rajasthan.gov.in
Vacancies have been announced across the state for various positions such as telecalling, social media marketing, office designing, digital shop operator, etc. Currently, the application process is underway for over 3900 positions, and the number of vacancies may increase in the future.
For some work, such as stitching, embroidery, ari-tari (a type of embroidery), gota (a type of embellishment), etc., no specific educational qualification is required; only proficiency in the work is necessary. However, for other positions, the minimum educational qualification is a pass in class 9th, 10th, or 12th. To apply, the candidate must be at least 18 years old and possess a Jan Aadhaar number and a Rajasthan Aadhaar number.
First, the candidate must visit the website mahilawfh.rajasthan.gov.in
Go to the ‘Career Opportunities’ section to view the list of available jobs district-wise.
Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option to open a new page.
Register by entering your Jan Aadhaar number and Jan Aadhaar member ID.
A username and password will be generated, allowing you to log in and fill out the application form for the relevant position.
Upload your photograph and signature along with the required information.
After completing the entire process, submit the form and take a printout.