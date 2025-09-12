Jobs: Rajasthan government announces over 3,900 vacancies for women with work-from-home option

First, the candidate must visit the website mahilawfh.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the ‘Career Opportunities’ section to view the list of available jobs district-wise.

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option to open a new page.

Register by entering your Jan Aadhaar number and Jan Aadhaar member ID.

A username and password will be generated, allowing you to log in and fill out the application form for the relevant position.

Upload your photograph and signature along with the required information.

After completing the entire process, submit the form and take a printout.