JoSAA 2025 Counselling Begins June 3rd: Required Documents for IIT, NIT Admissions

To gain admission to IITs, NITs, or other participating colleges, applicants must register for JoSAA Counselling 2025 and upload the necessary documents. JoSAA has released the complete schedule which can be viewed on the official website, josaa.nic.in.
Documents Required For JoSAA Counselling For NIT Admission
- Class 10th Marksheet/Certificate and Aadhaar Card or Birth Certificate (for date of birth)
- Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate (Qualifying Examination)
- JEE Main 2025 Admit Card
- JEE Main Result
- Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/General-EWS) if applicable
- Original Certificate for Benchmark Disabled Persons (PwD) if applicable
- Original Certificate for Persons with Disabilities less than 40% and difficulty in writing if applicable
- Bank Account Details
- Bank Cheque Copy/Passbook Photocopy
- Medical Certificate, OCI Certificate/PIO Card (if applicable), Passport/Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)
Documents Required For JoSAA Counselling For IIT Admission
- Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate (Qualifying Examination)
- JEE Main Admit Card and Result (for qualifying purposes only)
- JEE Advanced Admit Card and Result
- Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/General-EWS) if applicable
- Original Certificate for Benchmark Disabled Persons (PwD) if applicable
- Original Certificate for Persons with Disabilities less than 40% and difficulty in writing if applicable
- Bank Account Details
- Bank Cheque Copy/Passbook Photocopy
- Medical Certificate, OCI Certificate/PIO Card (if applicable), Passport/Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)