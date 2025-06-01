JoSAA 2025 Counselling Begins June 3rd: Required Documents for IIT, NIT Admissions

•Jun 01, 2025 / 02:27 pm• Patrika Desk

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Important Documents: The wait is almost over for students seeking admission to B.Tech courses at IITs, NITs, or other government colleges. The JEE Advanced 2025 results are scheduled to be released on 2 June, with JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling commencing on 3 June.

To gain admission to IITs, NITs, or other participating colleges, applicants must register for JoSAA Counselling 2025 and upload the necessary documents. JoSAA has released the complete schedule which can be viewed on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Documents Required For JoSAA Counselling For NIT Admission Class 10th Marksheet/Certificate and Aadhaar Card or Birth Certificate (for date of birth)

Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate (Qualifying Examination)

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card

JEE Main Result

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/General-EWS) if applicable

Original Certificate for Benchmark Disabled Persons (PwD) if applicable

Original Certificate for Persons with Disabilities less than 40% and difficulty in writing if applicable

Bank Account Details

Bank Cheque Copy/Passbook Photocopy

Medical Certificate, OCI Certificate/PIO Card (if applicable), Passport/Citizenship Certificate (if applicable) Documents Required For JoSAA Counselling For IIT Admission Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate (Qualifying Examination)

JEE Main Admit Card and Result (for qualifying purposes only)

JEE Advanced Admit Card and Result

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/General-EWS) if applicable

Original Certificate for Benchmark Disabled Persons (PwD) if applicable

Original Certificate for Persons with Disabilities less than 40% and difficulty in writing if applicable

Bank Account Details

Bank Cheque Copy/Passbook Photocopy

Medical Certificate, OCI Certificate/PIO Card (if applicable), Passport/Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)